16 C
Doha
Friday, February 11, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Turkish Cargo moves operations to new Istanbul Airport

By Doha News Team

-

Business
Source: Turkish Airlines

Atatürk Airport was the home of Turkish Airlines for 89 years.

Turkish Cargo has moved all of its operations to the new Istanbul Airport’s mega Cargo Facility, SMARTIST, from Atatürk Airport, marking the end of an era.

The massive switch was done within 72 hours and comes following the completion of the cargo facility’s infrastructure at the new airport.

Passenger flights from Atatürk Airport were transferred to the new facility in 2019.

“Now, we are gathering the air cargo operations which we have been carrying out triumphantly on a ‘dual hub’ basis without compromising our service quality, under a single roof at the Istanbul Airport,” said Turhan Ozen, Chief Cargo Officer of Turkish Airlines.

Turkish Airlines premiers short film with famed illusionist Zach King

The relocation process involved 50 trucks that performed 160 services, traveling an approximate of 16,000 kilometers. This is the equivalent of the distance between Turkey and New Zealand.

In total, 4,125 equipment were transported to Istanbul Airport. The last Turkish Cargo flight to leave Atatürk Airport travelled between Turkey and Sudan.

“[Over the past three years] we performed approximately 30,000 flights, 23,000 of which were performed by making use of our freighters and 6,000  of which were by paxfre [passengers-less flight by passenger plane].”

The Turkish company carried more than 4 million tonnes of cargo between the two airports during the same period.

SMARTIST’s annual capacity is expected to reach 4 million tonnes at an area of 340 square meters once all of its phases are completed. The new cargo hub incorporates smart technologies including augmented reality and automatic storage systems.
The facility is also equipped with robotic process automation and unmanned ground vehicles, which will accelerate its cargo operations.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Turkish Airlines premiers short film with famed illusionist Zach King

Doha News Team - 0
Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines now has a fleet of 371 aircraft flying to 334...
Read more
Business

Airbus terminates more Qatar Airways orders as dispute escalates

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The plane manufacturer had terminated a $6 billion worth contract with the Qatari airline. Airbus has revoked Qatar Airways' order for two A350-1000 jets in...
Read more
Events & Ticketing

Flight fairs soar ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Fans who are lucky enough to get their hands on the FIFA World Cup tickets might have another expensive obstacle at hand. Since the first ticket...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Qatar Airways turns to Boeing as Airbus dispute continues

Alex Macheras - 0
The ongoing and increasingly acrimonious dispute between Qatar Airways and Airbus has become somewhat of a public showdown in recent weeks.  The relationship between the...

Flight fairs soar ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Events & Ticketing

Torn between fear and hope, Yemenis in Qatar look back at...

Politics

Luxurious Qatari-backed London townhouse to go on the market for $78...

Business

Qatari women amongst Forbes’ 50 Most Powerful Businesswomen in MENA

Culture

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.