24.2 C
Doha
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Turkish defense giant Aselsan launches Qatar branch

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Politics
[Aselsan]

The opening of the branch helps support the Turkish company’s increasing activities in the Gulf state.

Turkish defense giant Aselsan opened a branch in Qatar, the company announced on Tuesday.

Under the name ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. QSTP-B, the Qatar-based branch is set “to support its increasing activities in Qatar,” the company said in a statement. 

Aselsan has been playing a major role in Qatar, which hosts a Turkish military base.

In 2018, the company signed the “Barq” agreement with Qatari military tech firm, Barzan Holding, for technology transfer.

The partnership, signed at the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2018), aimed to help produce Aselsan’s “Stabilized Advanced Remote Weapon System” and electro-optical reconnaissance and surveillance systems.

Last year, Turkey delivered two army training ships to Qatar, each ship measuring 90 meters (295 feet) in length, including medium-sized helicopters.

Read also: Qatar says GCC reconciliation deal won’t impact Iran, Turkey ties

The same year also saw the inauguration of the Al Doha QTS91 training warship – one of the largest training ships in the world with the capacity to train 72 cadets – at the Anadolu shipyard in Istanbul.

Both countries have been allies since 1972, but relations have grown closer since the Gulf crisis was triggered in 2017 after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an illegal blockade on Qatar.

Despite the signing of the Al Ula Declaration and the GCC reconciliation, Qatar stressed that its alliance with Turkey will remain unchanged.

“Bilateral relationships are mainly driven by a sovereign decision of the country . . . [and] the national interest…so there is no effect on our relationship with any other country,” Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told the Financial Times in the days after the end of the GCC dispute.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Bahrain bars Qatari family from entering in latest provocations since GCC reconciliation: reports

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Despite the announced restoration of diplomatic ties, tensions between Bahrain and Qatar have continued due to several questionable moves by Manama. Qatari families attempting to...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar, Egypt agree to restore full diplomatic relations

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Doha and Cairo will now resume full diplomatic relations after a three year suspension.  Qatar and Egypt signed two memoranda agreeing to resume full diplomatic...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar to resume flights to UAE from next week 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar Airways will resume direct flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the coming week.   Qatar Airways will fly to Dubai International Airport and Abu...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

DN Special Reports

A Doha News Special! On set with Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie...

Sana Hussain - 0
Doha News sits down with Hollywood producer Guy Ritchie in an exclusive interview where we talk all things film-making.  Award-winning English film director, producer and...

Ready for picnics? 5 new parks to open in Doha

New On The Scene

Hollywood stars Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham shoot new film in Doha

Culture

Bahrain seizes 130 properties belonging to Qatar’s royal family

Top Stories

Pre-COVID air travel level unlikely before 2024: Qatar Airways CEO

Travel

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.