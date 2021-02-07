23.1 C
Home News

Turkish police arrest gang members who abducted Qatari businessman for $400,000 ransom

By Hala Abdallah

-

Top Stories
[Haber]

The Qatari businessman was kidnapped in Iskenderun district in the Turkish province of Hatay and then transferred to Adana.

A number of people involved in a gang that abducted a Qatari businessmen were arrested by Turkish police, local news reported.

According to Haber Turk, at least nine members of a gang kidnapped a Qatari businessman in the southern Turkish province, Hatay and demanded a ransom of $400,000.

The crime occurred on February 1 in Iskenderun where the Qatari businessman was captured with his friend, who was only identified as a foreign national.

The gang then transferred the hostages to the city of Adana before demanding a large ransom from the family of the businessman. They had reportedly received half of the amount prior to the arrest.

The kidnappers gave the hostage’s family 5 days to pay the remaining $200,000 or risk him being sent to Syria.

Shortly after, the Iskenderun District Police Department raided at least 9 addresses before locating the Turkish gang in a raid that was documented in a video clip that is now available online.

Read also: Qatar police arrest man suspected of murdering two people in Al Wakrah

At least four of the kidnappers are still on the run. The police department confirmed efforts to arrest the remainder are ongoing. 

Police confiscated their belongings, including identity cards, passports, and bank cards, as well as the weapons they used to conduct the abduction.

At least two automatic rifles, one rotating blade, one large wedge, one black ski mask, one black ski mask and passport, identification and various items were found.

The Qatari businessman and his friend were returned to the Iskenderun area, to prepare for his return to Doha.

The fate of the $200,000 paid to the assailants is unknown.

