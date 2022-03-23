Turkish Technic records almost 16% growth in 2021

Turkish Technic, a leading global maintenance company just released its 2021 financial results.

Turkish Technic recorded 15.7% in financial growth in 2021 compared to the previous year. The percentage amounted to $1,034 billion in revenue, overall increasing its market share to 1.6%.

The leading airline maintenance company is an association of the Turkish Airlines group, and is a global leading actor in the fields of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector.

“We are happy with these numbers which showed we grew and profited during 2021 especially after one of the hardest years for aviation,” said Mikail Akbulut, the CEO of Turkish Technic. “Although the mean revenue of MRO sector dropped by 28% compared to pre-pandemic numbers, our company reached 88% in third party revenue during this period.”

Like many of its counterparts, Turkish Technic took a hit during the pandemic as COVID-19 almost brought the aviation industry to a complete halt. However, the company was able to eventually overcome the hit and has proven itself through its successful performance.

Its recent achievements include receiving base maintenance authorisation for C/D Hangars of Istanbul Airport, and performing a thorough base maintenance of a Boeing 787 type aircraft for the first time.

The MRO industry leader also increased its number of landing gear maintenance by 40%, and enhanced its landing gear maintenance-repair capabilities.

Turkish Technic does not only operate in Turkey, but provides component and aircraft maintenance services on a global level. It has 9,000 staff members dedicated to aviation maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification and reconfiguration services.

In 2021 alone, the MRO company supplied 672 aircraft bases with maintenance services, and provided 216 maintenance-repair services to landing gear and over a total of 100,000 components.

Its operations are within the Istanbul Ataturk Airport, Sabiha Gokcen Airport and Istanbul Airport facilities.

