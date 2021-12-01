27 C
Doha
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Home Sports

Two Covid-19 cases detected among FIFA Arab Cup 2021 players

By Hala Abdallah

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19
[Twitter/JordanFA]

A Tunisian and Jordanian were immediately suspended from participating in the upcoming matches due to positive Covid-19 test results. 

Two football players were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive while playing in Qatar for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 tournament, reports said on Wednesday. 

Pre-match medical examinations on Tuesday showed that Jordan’s Anas Al Awdat was found to be infected with the novel coronavirus, meaning he will be dismissed from the upcoming matches.

Hours later, reports confirmed a second Covid-19 case was recorded from Tunisia’s football team member Hamza Mathlouthi.

Tunisia played against Mauritania on Tuesday scoring 5-1 after a heated match between both teams at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

The Jordanian Football Association confirmed Muhammad Abu Zureik, also known as ‘Sharara’, has been called as a substitute for his colleague.

The reports surfaced just hours ahead of a game between Jordan and Saudi Arabia in at the Education City Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.

Read also: Qatar kicks off first-ever FIFA Arab Cup with spectacular ceremony at World Cup stadium

“According to the health protocol of the tournament, Al Awdat will adhere to isolation for a period of ten days, which means he will not participate in the group stage and the quarter-finals at the very least. The technical staff decided to call on Sharara, especially since the instructions allow the amendment in the official players list one day before the match,” JFA said in a statement. 

16 Arab teams are participating in the Arab Cup tournament taking place in Doha. 

On Tuesday, Qatar delivered a spectacular ceremony at the Al Bayt World Cup stadium.

© Doha News 2020.