UAE ship docks at Qatar terminal as trade restarts

This marks the first commercial energy trade between Qatar and the UAE since the end of the 2017 blockade.

Qatar Petroleum (QP) loaded 712,000 barrels of condensate destined for the Emirates National Oil Co. (ENOC) in the UAE on March 3, according to S&P Global.

This is considered the first commercial trade exchange between the two countries since the end of the years-long land, air, and sea blockade on Qatar by the UAE and neighbouring countries.

QP shipped the condensate from Ras Laffan for discharge at the ENOC condensate refinery in Dubai on March 5, according to data analytics firm Kpler.

Abu Dhabi III, the ship chartered by ENOC, was seen docked in the Ras Laffan terminal on March 3, according to VesselFinder.

ENOC and Qatar Petroleum have yet to publicly announce the move.

This comes weeks after delegations from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates met in Kuwait for the first time since the signing of the Al Ula Declaration.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain imposed an illegal air, land and sea blockade on Qatar and cut all ties with the state.

The January 5 signing in the Saudi kingdom brought that crisis to an end and saw the blockading state announce the restoration of diplomatic ties with Qatar.

In January, flights between Qatar and the UAE resumed for the first time post-blockade.

