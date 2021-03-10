24.9 C
Doha
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

UAE ship docks at Qatar terminal as trade restarts

By Farah AlSharif

-

Top StoriesBusiness
Source: Vessel Tracker

This marks the first commercial energy trade between Qatar and the UAE since the end of the 2017 blockade.

Qatar Petroleum (QP) loaded 712,000 barrels of condensate destined for the Emirates National Oil Co. (ENOC) in the UAE on March 3, according to S&P Global. 

This is considered the first commercial trade exchange between the two countries since the end of the years-long land, air, and sea blockade on Qatar by the UAE and neighbouring countries.

QP shipped the condensate from Ras Laffan for discharge at the ENOC condensate refinery in Dubai on March 5, according to data analytics firm Kpler.

Abu Dhabi III, the ship chartered by ENOC, was seen docked in the Ras Laffan terminal on March 3, according to VesselFinder.

ENOC and Qatar Petroleum have yet to publicly announce the move.

Read also: Qatar, UAE hold first Kuwait meeting since reconciliation

This comes weeks after delegations from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates met in Kuwait for the first time since the signing of the Al Ula Declaration.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain imposed an illegal air, land and sea blockade on Qatar and cut all ties with the state.

The January 5 signing in the Saudi kingdom brought that crisis to an end and saw the blockading state announce the restoration of diplomatic ties with Qatar.

In January, flights between Qatar and the UAE resumed for the first time post-blockade.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Dutch postponement of Qatar trade mission: political or humanitarian?

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The decision to postpone the trade mission comes amid ongoing anti-Arab sentiment in Dutch political discourse as the countr gears up for upcoming elections A...
Read more
Business

QP to set out LNG expansion ‘within a year’: reports

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar Petroleum (QP) has planned to announce details of the second phase of it North Field South LNG project within a year.  Qatar Petroleum will...
Read more
Business

QP, Samsung sign major $1.9 billion LNG deal

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The massive deal comes as Doha expand its oil production to become the world’s largest producer of liquified natural gas by 2030. Qatar Petroleum...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Marriages, divorces and more: Qatar’s January statistics reveal all

Doha News Team - 0
Among the statistics, marriage, divorce, population, consumer price index and other numbers are revealed. Qatar's Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) released its monthly statistics to...

Will quarantine exemptions, vaccine efficacy periods be extended?

COVID-19

Qatar calls beach volleyball bikini row ‘propaganda’

Sports

Eligibility age drops as Qatar receives more Covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19

‘Inappropriate’: Qatar bans baby bottle coffee for adults amid backlash

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.