35 C
Doha
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

UAE ‘trespassed’ Yemeni sea borders to transport military tools: Al Jazeera 

By Hala Abdallah

-

Politics
Photo for illustrative purposes only.

Satellite data reveal the United Arab Emirates discreetly shipped military weapons, equipment and troops to Yemeni islands. 

Emirati cargo ships trespassed Yemeni ports to transport military equipment to the south of the country, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

The Emirati cargo ship ‘Naima’ was seen on satellite images sailing between the UAE and several Yemeni ports, including Al-Mukalla, Al-Mokha and Mayun island.

Satellite data showed the ship first sailed to the port of Al-Mukalla on June 7 and then to the island of Mayun last Thursday, where it reportedly unloaded military equipment.

According to Al Jazeera, an official source in the Saudi coalition denied reports that Emirati forces were present in the Yemeni islands of Socotra and Mayun, claiming the shipment delivered to the Island belonged to the Saudi-led coalition, of which the UAE is party to.

However, The Associated Press revealed a “mysterious airbase is being built on Mayun Island in the Bab al-Mandab Strait,” noting satellite images show a 1.85-kilometer-long runway as well as three hangars on the island.

According to AP, the Yemeni government officials said the UAE was behind building the base, despite announcing the withdrawal of its forces from Yemen in 2019.

US Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, said the base is “a reminder that the UAE is not actually out of Yemen.”

Read also: Qatar condemns Houthi ‘sabotage attack’ on Saudi Arabia

This base will ease the way for future attacks and bombardments, according to officials. 

The UAE has long been accused of attempting to control the island of Socotra off the southern coast of the besieged country, as well as other southern regions of the war-torn country.

Since the Saudi-led coalition intervention in 2015, Yemen’s internationally-recognised government has accused the UAE of sowing discord among Yemeni parties, pointing to Abu Dhabi’s funding of secessionist groups in a bid to build influence in the south.

Last August, US website Southfront, which specialises in military and strategic research, said the UAE and Israel intend to build military and intelligence facilities in the Yemeni archipelago of Socotra.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Qatar urges IAEA inspection of Israel’s nuclear facilities

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar said all Israeli nuclear facilities should be made available for the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect.  Qatar has called on Israel to join...
Read more
News

Sexual harassment complaints spark conversation on victim blaming

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar’s interior ministry has responded to the testimonies from victims of the accused. Victim blaming has emerged as a topic of discussion in recent weeks...
Read more
News

Qatar takes action against 44 contracting companies for violating summer labour hours

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Workers are prohibited to work outside between 10am and 3:30pm from June 1 and up until September 15 every year.  Qatar has taken legal action...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

‘Macron slap’ revives calls for France boycott in Qatar

Farah AlSharif - 0
#MacronSlap began trending on Twitter after a video emerged showing French President Emmanuel Macron getting slapped in the face. A video showcasing the moment in...

Qatar Airways halts Airbus deliveries due to ‘degrading surface’ issue

Business

Global digital travel pass set to take off in weeks

Travel

Qatar soon to be among ‘first countries’ to achieve herd immunity

Health & Wellbeing

Sexual harassment complaints spark conversation on victim blaming

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.