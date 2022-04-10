Uber carpool may come to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022

“We’re currently discussing and exploring launching a couple of products during the World Cup, such as the Uber Bus and UberPool,” said Nasser Al Sharshani, Uber Qatar’s Country Manager.

Uber is looking into launching its Uber Bus and UberPool services in Qatar to meet the increase of riders expected for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, according to Uber Qatar’s Country Manager Nasser Al Sharshani.

As part of its short and long-term objectives in the Qatari market, the ride-hailing business giant has been exploring the launch of additional products.

In the long run, the company plans on launching UberGreen or transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) as a part of its primary objectives that they are currently discussing with key partners.

Uber Green is a zero-emission ride service that links passengers with hybrid and all-electric vehicles. According to Al Sharshani, some Middle Eastern countries have already made the switch to electric vehicles, with encouraging results.

In 2020, Uber pledged to become a zero-emission mobility platform by 2040 through the launching UberGreen in hundreds of major cities around the world.

The transportation giant has committed $800 million to help make electric vehicles more affordable. The company claims it will be carbon-neutral in the United States, Europe, and Canada by 2030, and internationally by 2040.

Uber Bus and UberPool are currently two of the most cost-effective modes of transportation in a number of nations throughout the world. While the carpooling service connects riders with others traveling in the same direction to save money, the bus-booking service allows users to reserve seats on a bus that routinely travels popular routes.

Since Uber’s inception in the Middle East, over 31 million riders have taken Uber trips, according to industry statistics.

In 2019, Uber purchased Careem for $3.1 billion in a milestone deal for the region’s startup sector. Despite the fact that Uber owns the company and collaborates with it, the two companies function independently. The deal was the largest deal in the company’s history.

