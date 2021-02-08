23 C
Doha
Monday, February 8, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

UBS pushes expansion into the Middle East with new Qatar office

By Sana Hussain

-

Top StoriesBusiness
[Creative Commons]

The investment bank is looking into breaking into Qatar, the country with the highest GDP per capita.

UBS Group AG is tapping into the Qatari market to add investment banking and asset-management to its wealth management services, expanding its presence in the Middle East. 

Qatar’s per-capita income is almost six times that of the world average, according to World Bank data. Having a presence on the ground also opens UBS to the opportunity of potentially managing assets on behalf of one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, the Qatar Investment Authority

The new Doha wealth office will open within weeks and UBS intends to hire about 20 employees by the end of the year, a person briefed on the plans told Bloomberg.

The investment bank also hired Tarek Eido from HSBC Holdings Plc to oversee its wealth management business in Qatar, according to a memo the bank sent to employees.

The Doha office will serve as the second regional hub after Dubai. It also has offices in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Over the longer term, the its operations will be expanded to include investment banking and asset management businesses. 

Last week, UBS chief executive officer, Ralph Hamers said the bank is looking at its presence in different regions and re-evaluate whether it would be able to gain scale, serve the market only in a cross-border fashion, or seek out a local player to partner with.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Mandatory quarantine for travellers from Doha to Abu Dhabi

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Citizens and residents traveling to Abu Dhabi from Doha will now have to go through mandatory quarantine measures. Due to a surge of COVID-19 cases...
Read more
Family Life

Qatar ‘ranks as sixth best country in the world’ for expats

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The Gulf state was the only Arab country to make the top ten list. Qatar was ranked first in the Middle East and sixth worldwide...
Read more
News

Turkish police arrest gang members who abducted Qatari businessman for $400,000 ransom

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Qatari businessman was kidnapped in the Iskenderun district in the Turkish province of Hatay, and then transferred to Adana. A number of people involved...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Qatar Airways: more cuts expected, but we will hire again

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The national carrier will be laying off thousands of employees in the upcoming months due to pandemic challenges.  Qatar Airways’ Group chief executive Akbar al-Baker...

Qatar police arrest man suspected of murdering two people in Al...

News

Professor who made racist comments against Qataris awarded $700,000 funding grant

News

11-year-old child dies of COVID-19 in Qatar amid rising numbers

COVID-19

Top 5 things to do for Valentine’s Day in Qatar

Where To Go & What To Do

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.