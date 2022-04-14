32.2 C
Doha
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

UK contractor lands major engineering contract for Qatar’s offshore oil and gas fields

By Fatemeh Salari

-

BusinessTop Stories
Source: Qatargas

Last year Qatar’s oil shipments reached more than 14 destinations internationally, with its LNG exports amounting to 21% of the global market.

United Kingdom contractor, Wood Group, has landed a key contract with QatarEnergy to pursue ‘front-end engineering’ and design studies (FEED) on the country’s expanding development of its Bul Hanine and Maydan Mahzam offshore oil and gas fields.

Front-end engineering, also known as pre-project planning, is an engineering design approach implemented to control project expenses and thoroughly plan a project before a fix bid quote is submitted.

This has been disclosed by three people with direct knowledge of the development, as per Upstream’s reports, that the company was recently ‘awarded’ with the FEED contract.

Qatar and Japan agree to join efforts in stabilising global energy market

One source said the FEED work is prolonging and that it is likely to extend over a period of 20 to 22 months.

The Aberdeen-based company Wood has also carried out pre-FEED work on the ‘combined’ development that was granted by the Qatari oil giant in 2019. This had been done in an effort to find means of ramping up gas production and sustaining oil.

Its previous work included studies focussed around the expansion of existing offshore production stations of PS-2 and PS-3 and a series of wellhead platforms which are a type of oil platform that houses personnel and machineries to extract oil and natural gas through wells in the ocean bed. Other works entailed the studies of riser towers, multiple segments of offshore pipelines, and several other relevant offshore infrastructure.

QatarEnergy​ operates three offshore production stations through its PS-1, PS-2 and PS-3 fields. The three platforms produce crude oil, associated gas, and condensate.

Qatar’s oilfield expansion projects

According to data from S&P Global Platts Analytics, the Gulf nation was the world’s biggest LNG exporter in 2021, with oil supplies reaching 110.2 billion cubic metres (bcm). It was followed by Australia attaining 107.2 bcm levels.

The country’s North Field lies off the northeast shore of the Qatar peninsula and is one of the biggest single non-associated natural gas fields in the world.

Under QatarEnergy, the Gulf country is moving towards dominating the global production of LNG through its mega North Field Expansion project, the biggest in the world.

Through the project, QatarEnergy is set to become the largest provider of natural gas by 2030.

The multi-billion plan is the largest of its kind, and seeks to boost Qatar’s annual LNG production capacity from 77 million metric tonnes to 126 million tonnes by 2027, the Amir announced during the 6th Gas Exporting Countries Forum Summit in February.

In November 2021, QatarEnergy also ordered six LNG carriers from Korean shipyards as part of its plans to meet the future LNG carrier requirements.

The previously-delayed Barzan gas plant in the Gulf country’s onshore oil and gas industry was inaugurated by the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in March. It began operations to produce and process natural gas from the North Field. The gas plant will meet Qatar’s high domestic energy generation demands and water desalination.

The sector is set to produce approximately 1.4 billion cubic feet of gas per day.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

QatarEnergy teams up with Japan in its latest LNG deal

Hazar Kilani - 0
Qatar exports an average of 7.2 million tonnes of oil to Japan each year. The number has dropped below 2 million tonnes since the...
Read more
Business

China’s Qingdao terminal receives its first Qatari gas shipment

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
According to December reports, China became the world’s largest LNG importer during the first 10 months of 2021. China's Qingdao terminal received its first shipment...
Read more
Business

Qatar’s energy minister named as 2022’s Energy Executive of the Year

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Qatari official has placed the Gulf state on the world map of key natural gas suppliers. Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.