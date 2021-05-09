UK court orders top officials at Qatar’s central bank to disclose private emails

A lawyer representing Qatar said the governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Sheikh Abdulla bin Saoud Al-Thani didn’t have “operational responsibility” for the economic response to the 2017 crisis.

This argument was dismissed by the Judge David Waksman.

“Given the amount of money that had to be pumped out by the QCB, I don’t find that particularly plausible,” said Waksman.

Now, QCB’s deputy governor, as well as an official at Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, must turn over private emails.