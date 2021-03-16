26.3 C
UK places Qatar on its ‘red’ travel list

By Sana Hussain

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19Travel
Source: Twitter

UK closes borders to Qatar travellers effective Friday. 

British authorities added Qatar onto the country’s red list on Monday evening, as part of strict measures to help contain surging cases in the UK.

The move, effective March 19, only allows entry to British citizens and residents, all of whom must quarantine in a hotel at arrival. Previously, tourists form Qatar were allowed to go to the UK, but all arriving passengers had to undergo mandatory quarantine.

The mandatory hotel quarantine for those entering the UK costs more than £1,500. 

The move comes just days after Qatar announced the presence of cases with the UK variant of Covid-19, and responds to “new data showing an increased risk of importation of variants of concern.”

Read more: UK strain, spike in hospitalisation: Will more Covid-19 restrictions be imposed?

“Adding Qatar to the UK’s high-risk red list means no-one can transit without having to hotel quarantine on their return,” said Paul Charles, chief executive of the travel consultancy The PC Agency. 

“This effectively adds tens of destinations to the high-risk list,” he added. 

