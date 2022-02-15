19 C
Doha
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

UK politicians in Qatar to boost London-Doha ties

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

PoliticsTop Stories
Source: Amiri Diwan

The first Qatar-UK strategic dialogue is scheduled to take place in March.

UK politicians are in Qatar in an effort to boost Doha-London bilateral relations. Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with the British delegation on Sunday, where they discussed the two countries’ ties.

“Friendship and cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and Britain and aspects of their development were reviewed, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international developments,” said the Amiri Diwan.

Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi also met with the UK’s Minister for Investment at Department for International Trade, Gerry Grimstone. The officials discussed cooperation in the energy sector, as the UK grapples with a gas crisis.

Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Thani, met with the British Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary British-Qatar Group, Alun Cairns.

Qatar, UK discuss World Cup 2022 security as France confirms role to monitor Qatari airspace

The Gulf state’s Minister of Commerce and Cairns reviewed investment opportunities in the two countries.

Separately, Speaker of the Shura Council, Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, met with Cairns along with his delegation. Al Ghanim and the UK official discussed parliamentary cooperation and ways to enhance them. The Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, was also in attendance.

In another meeting, Qatar’s Labour Minister Ali bin Samikh Al Marri discussed with the British delegation the development of the labour sector in Doha and London.

The worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was discussed during a separate meeting between Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Al Khater, and the UK’s Special Envoy for Famine Prevention and Humanitarian Affairs Nick Dyer.

Al Khater also met with the British Ambassador to Afghanistan, Hugo Shorter. Following the Taliban takeover of Kabul on 15 August, the UK moved its embassy from the capital city to Qatar. The US, the Netherlands, and Italy also relocated their consulates to the Gulf state at the time.

Qatar-UK ties

The British delegation’s visit to Doha comes ahead of the first ever Qatar-UK strategic dialogue. The high-profile meeting is scheduled to take place in March in London. Qatar and the UK had agreed to commence an annual strategic dialogue in October last year.

The decision was made following a meeting between Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and his British counterpart Liz Truss.

“The Strategic Dialogue highlights the strength of their bilateral relationship and the mutually beneficial opportunities for the peoples of both countries to deepen cooperation,” read a statement by MOFA at the time.

The exact date of the meeting has yet to be announced. Qatar and the UK have long maintained strong diplomatic, defence, and economic ties. In November last year, the UK and Qatar announced the launch of a new Joint Hawk Training Squadron to provide advanced and high-speed jet training to pilots. Then in December, Qatar and UK defence officials discussed joint security at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

As the UK grapples with an energy crisis, reports from last year claimed that London sought Doha’s help to provide more liquified energy gas (LNG) supplies. However, a UK government spokesperson denied those claims.

According to the British Department for International Trade, the total Qatar-UK trade stood at £4.3 billion (over $5 billion) between July, 2020, and June, 2021, a 35.5% decrease from July 2019 until June 2020.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Government sets maximum fees for online delivery services

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Those who set higher fees than what is permissible can face up to a one million Qatari Riyal fine and a three months administrative...
Read more
News

Qatar and Italy calling for diplomatic solution between Russia and Ukraine

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Italy is Qatar's eighth largest trade partner. Qatar and Italy's Foreign Ministers expressed their support for a diplomatic solution between Russia and Ukraine during a...
Read more
News

Ooredoo records 6% increase in revenue after price hike

Hazar Kilani - 0
After hiking up its prices in what seems to have become an annual move, Ooredoo reported a 6% surge in annual revenue, equating to...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Airbus terminates more Qatar Airways orders as dispute escalates

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The plane manufacturer had terminated a $6 billion worth contract with the Qatari airline. Airbus has revoked Qatar Airways' order for two A350-1000 jets in...

Turkish Airlines premiers short film with famed illusionist Zach King

Travel

Reckless driving kills member of Qatar’s cycling community

News

#HijabIsOurRight: India’s hijab ban in schools sparks outrage in Qatar

News

Qatar invests $1.5 bn in ‘Bodhi Tree’ platform for media and...

Technology

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.