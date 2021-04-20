29.9 C
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Ultraviolet disinfection technology takes off with Qatar Airways

By Farah AlSharif

Qatar Airways has made strides in adapting travel in light of the pandemic, introducing new ways to improve inflight hygiene and safety standards.

Qatar Airways has become the first global carrier to operate the latest Honeywell’s Ultraviolet (UV) cabin sanitation system, in its newest initiative to advance hygiene measures on board to promote safer flying.

The latest version of the system is owned and operated by Qatar Aviation Services (QAS) and introduces extended UV wings that treat both narrow and wide areas on board, making it quicker to disinfect cabins.

This version also includes a new hand wand that disinfects areas like the cockpit and other smaller spaces. It also utilises UV light, which has been proven to be capable of inactivating various viruses and bacteria when applied. The devices have all undergone comprehensive testing on board Qatar Airways’ aircraft.

“As the first global airline to operate the latest version of the Honeywell UV Cabin System V2 on board our aircraft, it is significantly more user friendly and technologically advanced. QAS has continued to maintain our impeccable service during the outbreak of Covid-19, specifically supporting with repatriation flights and increased cargo workloads,” said Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker.

The national carrier has made strides in adapting travel in light of the pandemic and has introduced new ways to improve inflight hygiene and safety standards.

Read also: Qatar Airways operates world’s first ‘fully vaccinated flight’

Earlier this month, Qatar Airways hosted its first ever fully vaccinated flight, in which it unveiled its latest innovation, the world’s first ‘Zero-Touch’ in-flight entertainment technology.”

The Qatari flag carrier was also the first airline in the world to claim the prestigious 5-Star Covid-19 Airline Safety Rating by international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax.

Qatar Airways was also the first in the region to start trials of the innovative new IATA Travel Pass ‘Digital Passport’ mobile app, which offers travellers up-to-date information on covid related health guidelines at their destination country.

It also carries Covid-19 PCR test results that are required to undertake a trip.

