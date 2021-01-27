19.2 C
Doha
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

UN, Qatar join efforts to help thousands of displaced families in Yemen, Iraq

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19
Children walk through a damaged part of downtown Craiter in Aden, Yemen. The area was badly damaged by airstrikes in 2015 as the Houthi’s were driven out of the city by coalition force. Source: OCHA

Thousands of displaced families scattered across Iraq and Yemen will now benefit from Qatar’s humanitarian aid amid global pandemic challenges.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees [UNHCR] and Sheikh Eid Charity Foundation signed two $2 million agreements to provide urgent cash assistance for vulnerable internally displaced families in Yemen and Iraq.

The deal aims to alleviate struggles that displaced families in both countries face due to the ongoing crisis, including limited income, harsh living conditions, and insufficient access to basic necessities.  

“We are grateful to Eid Charity Foundation for entrusting UNHCR to distribute zakat contributions to the most vulnerable displaced families, as well as supporting our ability to respond as the humanitarian needs are increasing,” said Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR representative to the GCC countries and senior adviser to the High Commissioner for Refugees for Islamic Philanthropy. 

Described by the United Nations as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, the Yemen war has been ongoing since 2014, leaving thousands of people displaced in the country with no access to basic necessities. More than 100,000 civilians have been killed. 

Meanwhile, Iraq is still suffering from the long-lasting effects of a US war that erupted in 2013 which some sources say killed more than 1 million civilians and left over five million displaced within the country. 

Read also: Doha deploys emergency teams to help Yemen flash flood victims.

The assistance comes as both countries continue to battle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put the health of internally displaced people at particular risk.

In Iraq alone, the country has reported over 13,010 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with over 800 new cases reported daily.

Yemen has reported 615 deaths, but given the political conflict in the country, the real numbers are estimated to be much higher. 

“Together, we will provide assistance to the most vulnerable displaced families in Yemen and Iraq, who need urgent humanitarian assistance, especially in light of the economic and social challenges caused the humanitarian crises,” Khalifa added. 

Read also: Qatar condemns first major Baghdad attack since 2018

To help alleviate some of the struggles, UNHCR and Sheikh Eid Charity will provide multi-purpose cash assistance to 3,571 displaced families in Yemen, in addition to 1,250 displaced families in Iraq. This will focus in particular on families of widowed women and orphan children.

“Our foundation has profound interest in building partnerships in the humanitarian field, and we believe that humanitarian work requires joining forces to maximise the impact and alleviating the suffering in the world,” said the general director of the Eid Charitable Foundation.

“Our co-operation with UNHCR allows us to do so by improving living conditions of the most vulnerable displaced persons. Our partnership is built on pride and the hope to reach every person in need.”

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

QRCS rallies to help thousands of displaced Syrian flooding victims

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) launches an emergency relief campaign to rescue thousands of flooding victims in north-western Syria. QRCS undertook an urgent initiative on...
Read more
Travel

Russia resumes flights with Qatar after months of suspension

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
All flights between Moscow and Doha were halted due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic last year. Flights between Qatar and Russia resume on...
Read more
Business

Gulf’s 2021 growth rebound ‘slower than forecast’

Sana Hussain - 0
Qatar and Saudi Arabia lead the countries with minimum GDP contraction Analysts say that the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries will likely see less economic...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Doha declared ‘second safest city’ in the world

Hala Abdallah - 0
Doha has been officially declared the second safest city in the world, according to data from Numbeo. Qatar retained last year's global distinction for safety...

Is Qatar on the brink of a second COVID wave?

News

Criticism over Qatar’s ‘slow paced’ vaccine campaign

COVID-19

‘Loyal to local’: Majority of Qatar residents to shun incoming GCC...

Business

Missing Qatari navy brigadier found dead at sea

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.