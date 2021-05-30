41 C
Doha
Sunday, May 30, 2021
University lecturers among four killed in Afghanistan bomb attack

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Source: TOLO News

The attack comes amid the an ongoing Afghan peace process facilitated by Qatar.

At least four people were killed and 17 others wounded after a roadside bomb struck a minibus carrying lecturers and students from Alberoni University in Afghanistan’s northern Parvan province on Saturday.

According to Afghanistan-based TOLO News, Noor Ahmad Ahmadi, a lecturer of Education Faculty at the university, and Maiwand Farooq, a lecturer at the Faculty of Medicine at the university, were among those killed in the attack, with three of the wounded in critical condition.

A witness said the bomb was planted on the vehicle and detonated as it headed towards Kabul.

The Taliban condemned the attack and no group has claimed it as of now.

Earlier this month, a deadly attack earlier this month targeted a secondary school and killed over 80 people, most of which were students.

The blasts were said to be caused by a car bomb and two improvised explosive devices planted in the majority Shia Hazara populated community in the Dasht-e-Barchi area, according to a spokesperson from Afghanistan’s ministry of interior.

Afghan government officials blamed the Taliban for the attack, but the group has denied any involvement in the blasts.

Troop withdrawal

Afghanistan has been witnessing a surge in violence despite the ongoing peace talks and amid a US troop pullout from Kabul.
On Tuesday, the US Central Command [CENTCOM] announced that Washington has completed 16-to-25% of its troop withdrawal from Kabul, adding that 160 C-17 military cargo plane filled with the military’s material was sent out of the country while more than 10,000 pieces of equipment have been marked for destruction.

The US is set to completely withdraw its troops from Afghanistan on September 11th with no further conditions, instead of an initial May 1st deadline that was stipulated in a February agreement signed with the Taliban in Doha last year, prompting anger from the insurgent group which accused Washington of violating the 2020 accord.

US President Joe Biden’s pull out of the remaining 2,500 American troops, as well as other NATO forces, will mark the end of its longest fought war.
Meanwhile, reports suggest the US is also set to lay out a post-withdrawal plan in order to monitor the situation in Afghanistan from afar.
Talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government took place in Qatar last week, where officials discussed the resumption of the stalled peace talks.

Qatar has been hosting the “historic” talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban since last September.

