Unlock Istanbul through Turkish Airlines’ unique stopover service

Hectic stopovers have now been transformed by Turkish Airlines through the return of their unique service for passengers, providing a rich cultural experience at Istanbul’s most prominent sites.

The leading airline’s stopover service started during 2017, but was temporarily suspened during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Turkish Airlines is continuing to offer the service as countries succeeded at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, offering an elevated experience.

“We aim to show the Turkish hospitality and unique wonders of Istanbul to our passengers opting for stopover accommodation service while contributing to tourism in Turkey and increase the number of transfer passengers of Turkish Airlines,” said Turkish Airlines General Manager Bilal Ekşi.

Beyond getting a glimpse of the rich Turkish culture and breathtaking scenes of the Bosphorus, economy passengers will get a one-night stay in a four-star hotel. Business Class passengers will get two nights stay at a five-star hotel as well as a voucher from the residence following the purchase of the ticket.

Passengers also have the option of staying at hotels included in the service for prices starting from $49.

“Passengers can also increase the length of their initial free of charge accommodations with advantageous Turkish Airlines prices at contracted hotels and discover even more of Istanbul,” said Eksi.

By far, more than 57,000 passengers from 42 countries and 108 cities got the chance to discover the vibrant city of Istanbul through the service.

The departure hubs of the service include Qatar, Algeria, Australia, Italy, Kuwait, Greece among many others. As Turkey seeks to support its tourism sector, Turkish Airlines is set to expand the service with 15 new countries throughout 2022.

The planned countries include Kenya, Zambia, Mozambique, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Since its establishment in 1933, Turkish Airlines, a Star Alliance member, has expanded its global destinations, covering 329 cities in 128 countries.

