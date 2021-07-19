‘Unusual’ Eid plans that will make your holiday a little more exciting

After months of restrictions and lockdowns, it is time to break free from traditional routine Eid plans and try new things.

Eid Al Adha is around the corner but with months of disrupted routines, many are looking for alternative thrills to to make the holiday a little more different and exciting.

For those eager to change things up this year, we’ve come up with a list of fun things to do during your Eid break that may just satisfy your need for adventure.

Book a vacation

If you’re fully vaccinated, the Eid break is the perfect time to finally book a staycation in some of the most beautiful cities in the world.

The best part? Many tourist-friendly countries that are now quarantine-free countries with no PCR needed.

After months of travel restrictions, several countries in Europe have finally opened their doors to travellers, including Georgia, Austria, Croatia, Iceland, and Spain.

Read also: France drops quarantine for vaccinated travellers from Qatar

All you have to do is provide a proof of vaccination, which should be an EU Covid vaccination certificate or a similar official certificate written in German, English, French, Italian, or Spanish.

Egypt is also on the list of countries that has opened up borders for vaccinated visitors, with many places open till midnight. Public parks and beaches are also open for visitors to enjoy across the North African country.

With Covid cases slowly decreasing in Turkey, fully-vaccinated travellers from Qatar are now free to enter without the need to present a negative PCR test nor quarantine. The only thing you will need, however, is a vaccination certificate.

But if that isn’t far enough for you, Colombia is also allowing vaccinated travellers to visit without the need to quarantine or present a negative PCR test.

Spa day with the family

Since it is an official holiday and everyone will be off work, why not take the time to pamper yourself after months of hard work?

While many think that self-care is all about face-masks and body scrubs, there’s much more into it than that. It is important to release all the emotions and pressure that may have stacked over the months. So give your body and mind time to relax and recover from stress.

The great thing about Qatar is there’s a number of luxurious spas and wellness centres that offer various services from massage treatments to steaming and beauty treatments.

It’s summer time! Throw a pool party

With the gradual lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions, people in Qatar can now enjoy parties and gatherings with friends both indoors and outdoors.

Since it’s the summer season, plus an official holiday, why not host a pool party and enjoy time with friends?

Current rules stipulate 20 vaccinated people are allowed to gather outside while 10 can do so indoors.

Those who are not vaccinated, can still gather with only 10 people allowed outdoors and 5 indoors.

Not to mention, Phase 3 is coming soon, paving the way for even more fun activities to do this summer, so be ready for a great holiday ahead.

Go on an adventure

Gather your family and get ready for a thrilling adventure in one of Qatar’s most beautiful natural sites.

Although many believe that Qatar is all about activities in the desert like Safari and Arabian night gatherings. In fact, the Gulf state has many more fun adventures that aren’t as popular.

Located in Al Thakira area, the beautiful Mangrove reserves allows visitors to kayak in the waters while surrounded by greenery and a wide variety of unique fauna, including seasonal flamingos and herons.

Those interested in journeys into nature can also book a guide to walk them through the ecology of the mangroves.

Don’t forget to get an extra outfit and some towels because there is a chance that you may get wet.