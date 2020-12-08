A new exhibition on the Doha scene is hoping to put the spotlight on the global environmental crises while presenting alternative, sustainable, waste-free manufacturing processes of the local fashion industry.

Fashion, sustainability and climate change awareness—are all merged together in the newly-launched “Unwasted” exhibition at Msheireb Downtown’s creative hub, M7.

The event, which opened to the public on December 6th and is running until December 27th, aims to raise awareness about the ongoing environmental crisis that is widely affecting the planet. It brings the gravely serious topic to light through an artistic and unique approach.

“We created “Unwasted” as a local response to the growing environmental crisis that is happening around the region with climate change, with the increase in temperature, the effect on biodiversity because of waste,” Sara Al Mesnad, Content Editor and Operations Lead of the event told local media at the opening event.

As you walk into the exhibition, you will find mountains of used clothing, furniture and accessories made of recycled materials to provide a sense of urgency regarding the need for an immediate response to the environmental crisis that is posing a threat to our planet and livelihoods.

The event aims to tackle the common and dangerous manufacturing approach of “take, make, dispose” and convert people to adopting a “reduce, reuse and recycle” mentality instead.

“Unwasted” is open for the next three weeks from 10 am until 10 pm, and features art installations, workshops and film screenings in hopes of calling the public to save the planet from human neglect.

Have you visited Unwasted yet?

'Unwasted': the exhibition tackling climate change in style