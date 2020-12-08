23.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do New On The Scene

‘Unwasted’: the exhibition tackling climate change in style

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

New On The SceneEventsCulture

A new exhibition on the Doha scene is hoping to put the spotlight on the global environmental crises while presenting alternative, sustainable, waste-free manufacturing processes of the local fashion industry.

Fashion, sustainability and climate change awareness—are all merged together in the newly-launched “Unwasted” exhibition at Msheireb Downtown’s creative hub, M7.

The event, which opened to the public on December 6th and is running until December 27th, aims to raise awareness about the ongoing environmental crisis that is widely affecting the planet. It brings the gravely serious topic to light through an artistic and unique approach.

“We created “Unwasted” as a local response to the growing environmental crisis that is happening around the region with climate change, with the increase in temperature, the effect on biodiversity because of waste,” Sara Al Mesnad, Content Editor and Operations Lead of the event told local media at the opening event.

Read also: 18 Qatari artists take on National Day at Doha Fire Station exhibition

As you walk into the exhibition, you will find mountains of used clothing, furniture and accessories made of recycled materials to provide a sense of urgency regarding the need for an immediate response to the environmental crisis that is posing a threat to our planet and livelihoods.

The event aims to tackle the common and dangerous manufacturing approach of “take, make, dispose” and convert people to adopting a “reduce, reuse and recycle” mentality instead.

“Unwasted” is open for the next three weeks from 10 am until 10 pm, and features art installations, workshops and film screenings in hopes of calling the public to save the planet from human neglect.

Have you visited Unwasted yet?

‘Unwasted’: the exhibition tackling climate change in styleFollow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

UN opens Counter-terrorism office in Qatar

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The inauguration of the centre is considered “an important occasion that carries a great significance”. Qatar along with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism ...
Read more
Top Stories

Discover Qatar announces launch of first expedition cruise series

Hala Abdallah - 0
The destination management subsidiary of Qatar Airways, Discover Qatar, has announced the launch of its very first expedition cruise series starting in April 2021. Discover...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar Visa Centres in several countries to reopen mid-December

Sana Hussain - 0
More Qatar Visa Centres will reopen in December, following the reopening on the QVC in various Indian cities on December 3.  The QVC in Kathmandu,...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Top Stories

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business

Meet the 8 year old Qatar resident who’s just broken a...

News

BREAKING: Qatar confirms ‘movement to end’ GCC crisis

Top Stories

GCC crisis: ‘Deal to be finalised at this month’s summit

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

World first: Experts to study whether Arabic music can be used for therapy

Health & Wellbeing Sahar ElKabbash - 0
While music has proven effective in various medical treatments, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has been conducting research to investigate whether Arabic music can be...
Read more

‘It still affects me to this day:’ The lasting impact of bullying in Qatar’s schools

In The Classroom Sana Hussein & Hazar Kilani - 0
Rampant bullying in Qatar’s schools take a toll on students’ mental health. “It’s either eat or get eaten, you’re either the bully or you get...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...
Read more

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar cancels a subsidy for the Australian lamb industry as it moves towards self-sufficiency goals. Qatar cancelled a $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia, a move...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.