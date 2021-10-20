30.6 C
Up for a real challenge? Registration for 90km ‘East to West’ run opens

By Farah AlSharif

Events & TicketingNews
Runners will put their endurance to the test during this 90km race in December.

Registration for this year’s edition of the Qatar East-to-West Ultra Run has now opened, according to the Qatar Sports for All Federation at the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

The annual race is set to take place on December 10 and is expected to draw in some 500 runners.

The 90km, 16-hour race is open to both professional and amateur runners, however, all participants must be healthy and meet specific fitness criteria.

The registration for the marathon is available through the Qatar Sports for All Federation, Chairman of the Organising Committee Abdullah Al Dosari explained .

Runners can register to participate alone or in a team consisting of no more than six individuals.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Al Dosari said the marathon will start from Sheraton Park and end 90km away at Dukhan beach. There will be five rest stops during the race in which participants will be served food and drink.

Necessary support such as ambulances and police vehicles will be also available to assist contestants under the supervision of specialised doctors.

The race will begin at 4:30am and continue until 8:30pm.

Prizes will be offered for those that rank first, second or third, though details have yet to be announced.

Last year’s race brought together 425 participants from 44 nationalities.

