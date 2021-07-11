37.2 C
Doha
Sunday, July 11, 2021
US delegation meets senior officials during Qatar visit

By Asmahan Qarjouli

PoliticsBusiness
Source: MOFA Qatar

Qatar and the US established diplomatic ties in 1972 and have since cooperated in several fields.

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met with a US congress delegation on Saturday during its visit to the Gulf state.

“During the meeting, they reviewed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance them in light of regional and international challenges and developments,” read a statement by Qatar’s foreign ministry [MOFA].

The delegation was headed by the Chairman of House Committee on Foreign Affairs Gregory Meeks.

Delighted to welcome a delegation of members of the US Congress to Doha. Qatar and USA partnership is strong and enduring, and together we are working to advance peace and stability in the region,” tweeted Qatar’s foreign minister.

 

The American diplomats also met with Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani at the Amiri Diwan office as well as Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

Qatar-US bilateral ties

Qatar and the US have maintained strong bilateral ties since 1972, with the two countries cooperating in various fields and tackling global issues.

Among the major cooperations is the presence of the Al-Udeid military base, the biggest American military outpost in the MENA region hosting at least 10,000 American military members as well as over 100 aircrafts.

The allies have also joined efforts in the Afghan peace process, with Qatar facilitating talks between the Afghan government, the Taliban as well as Washington and the insurgent group.

In February last year, the Taliban and US diplomats met face-to-face in the Gulf state for talks that results in the two parties signing an agreement.

The deal stipulated complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan on the condition that the Taliban stops its attacks in Kabul.

The two countries have also declared 2021 as the Qatar-USA Year of Culture.

