24.8 C
Doha
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Top Stories

US Democrats probe Kushner’s GCC crisis rescue deal

By Sana Hussain

-

Top StoriesPolitics
Jared Kushner and Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani | Amiri Diwan

The investigation questions whether Jared Kushner influenced US’ foreign policy in the Middle East

Democratic members of the United States Congress have launched an investigation into the role of Jared Kushner after a reverse in the US’ foreign policy in the Middle East. 

The investigation examines whether Kushner’s billion-dollar rescue deal for a family-owned skyscraper played a role in US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw support for the blockade on Qatar a year after he had encouraged it. 

In 2018, Jared Kushner was trying to raise money to pay the whopping $1.2bn mortgage on his family owned 666 Fifth Avenue building. Kushner was also a senior White House advisor, in charge of the United States’ Middle East foreign policy.

Brookefield Asset management, which counts Qatar’s sovereign fund, Qatar Investment Authority, as one of its clients and second-largest stakeholder, paid nearly 100 years of rent upfront when it leased 666 Fifth Avenue in 2018, months before the Kushner mortgage was due.

Congressional Democrats Ron Wyden and Joaquin Castro wrote: “While Brookfield has claimed that Qatari representatives had no involvement in the 666 Fifth Avenue transaction, we remain troubled that Qatari funds ended up in a billion-dollar rescue for a company directly tied to Jared Kushner.”

“Federal criminal conflicts of interest statutes for senior White House officials extend not only to matters affecting their own financial interests, but that of their direct relatives,” they added in the investigation report. 

Throughout 2015 and 2016, Jared and Charles Kushner negotiated with Qatari investor Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, a former prime minister of Qatar, to refinance the building. Al-Thani has previously been the CEO of the country’s sovereign wealth fund. 

During a meeting between Al-Thani and Kushner in December 2016, the former agreed to invest at least $500 million. However, the deal ultimately fell through when Kushner could not find funding from any other sources due to the worry about public scrutiny from his role in the Trump White House. According to the Democrats, this marked the turn in US’ support for Qatar. 

Almost instantly, Trump’s administration moved closer to Saudi Arabia than any prior US administration, signalling its intention with Trump’s first foreign trip outside the US to Riyadh.

The trip essentially led to the precipitation of the Saudi-led quartet of the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt’s blockade on Qatar. 

Trump also went as far as claiming credit for engineering the crisis in a tweet posted just a day after the announcement of the blockade.

President Trump had also previously called Qatar a “funder of terrorism” during an appearance alongside the President of Romania at the White House. 

However, soon after the Brookefield deal in 2018, Trump seemingly readjusted his stance and lauded the Qatari Emir for becoming a “big advocate” of combating terrorist financing.

A deal may be imminent but how long will it take to rebuild trust within the GCC?

Qatar “buys a lot of equipment from us, a lot of purchases in the United States and a lot of military airplanes, missiles,” Trump said during the Amir’s trip to Washington DC in 2018.

In a letter to a senior White House lawyer, Mr Wyden and Mr Castro asked to see any ethics advice provided to Mr Kushner regarding his work on Middle East policy. 

“The stunning reversal in US policy towards Qatar raises serious questions about what role Jared Kushner – and the financial interests of his family – may have played in influencing US foreign policy regarding the blockade,” they wrote. 

The investigation comes as movements to end the Qatar blockade and subsequent GCC crisis finally begins to make headway, with all parties involved in the dispute announcing intentions for a resolution. 

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Qatar approves draft law on mortgaging ‘movable’ assets

Hala Abdallah - 0
Mortgaging movable assets may soon become a possibility in Qatar after the cabinet approved a draft law at a meeting held in the Amiri...
Read more
Top Stories

Al Jazeera journalist files lawsuit against Saudi, UAE crown princes

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The two leaders are accused of being behind a hack and leak campaign aimed at defaming one of the Arab world’s most prominent female...
Read more
New On The Scene

Cuba gifts ‘friendship’ sculpture to Qatar

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The gift reflects strong ties between the countries. A special bronze sculpture named “Friendship” was gifted to Katara Cultural Village by the Cuban Embassy on...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Meet the 8 year old Qatar resident who’s just broken a...

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Young Kesia entered the International Book of Records after naming all 195 countries and their capitals in a record time. While many of us were...

BREAKING: Qatar confirms ‘movement to end’ GCC crisis

Top Stories

GCC crisis: ‘Deal to be finalised at this month’s summit

News

BREAKING: Egypt and the UAE ‘welcome’ Kuwait’s mediating efforts to end...

Top Stories

COVID vaccine available in Qatar ‘within weeks’

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

World first: Experts to study whether Arabic music can be used for therapy

Health & Wellbeing Sahar ElKabbash - 0
While music has proven effective in various medical treatments, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has been conducting research to investigate whether Arabic music can be...
Read more

‘It still affects me to this day:’ The lasting impact of bullying in Qatar’s schools

In The Classroom Sana Hussein & Hazar Kilani - 0
Rampant bullying in Qatar’s schools take a toll on students’ mental health. “It’s either eat or get eaten, you’re either the bully or you get...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Meet the 8 year old Qatar resident who’s just broken a world record

News Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Young Kesia entered the International Book of Records after naming all 195 countries and their capitals in a record time. While many of us were...
Read more

BREAKING: Qatar confirms ‘movement to end’ GCC crisis

Top Stories Sana Hussain - 0
The progress comes after a visit to Qatar and Saudi Arabia by Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner. There has been movement on resolving the...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.