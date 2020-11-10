31.4 C
Doha
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Politics

US, Kuwait making moves to solve GCC crisis: reports

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesPolitics
Source: AmiriDiwan/Instagram

Kuwait continues its efforts to put an end to the three year blockade. 

Kuwaiti Al-Qabas newspaper said officials are on the move to solve the Gulf crisis, affirming the country will not stop its efforts until the illegal land, air and sea blockade on Qatar comes to an end.

Renewed efforts are also in place to support and restore political relations in the region, noting support from the US and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the daily said, citing Kuwaiti representatives.

Kuwait, which has been trying to resolve the dispute for years, is working on reconciling the main contentious topics that have served as “the main reason for a delay” in ending the blockade.

Officials also ruled out the involvement of new parties and said Kuwait and the US are working tirelessly to solve the crisis, in addition to support by other Gulf States.

The new move comes after several Gulf states highlighted the importance of solving the dispute, which would enable the states to work on overcoming global and economic challenges.

The sources “expected a new energetic launch of efforts and satisfactory solutions” soon, Kuwaiti media reported.

Read also: US official claims Qatar blockade to end ‘in weeks’

Last month, Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad said that Kuwait “will continue the good endeavours to end the dispute” between GCC countries.

The new Amir also emphasised that Kuwait will continue the late Amir’s approach in order to continue the country’s commitment to democracy, the constitution and the rule of law.

In addition, Saudi’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan last month stated that his country is “committed to finding a solution” to the three-year-long Gulf crisis triggered by his country’s blockade of Qatar.

The Gulf crisis erupted after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an illegal land, air and sea blockade on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Doha has vehemently denied the charges and has accused the Quartet of attempting to breach its sovereignty.

