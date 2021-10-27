US seeks ‘united front’ with EU on Iran

Preparatory nuclear talks are taking place in Brussels this week.

US President Joe Biden is eyeing a “united front” with the European Union in its foreign policy with Iran, Washington’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

“Part of the reason the president wants to have the chance to coordinate closely with our European partners, particularly with the E3 who are part of the talks, is for us to have a united front after the four years of division on the Iran policy in the last administration,” Sullivan said.

The official’s statement came amid rising concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme and a prolonged delay in negotiations to restore of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

Indirect US-Iran talks kicked off in Vienna in April this year to revive the 2015 nuclear accord and ended after the sixth round in June ahead of the election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Biden’s step towards resuming talks with Washington’s rival Iran comes as part of a long list of his administration’s reversal of policies pushed by former President Donald Trump.

Trump withdrew from the historic deal in 2018 in bid to apply “maximum pressure” on the Islamic Republic.

Sullivan said that while the US is concerned over Iran’s nuclear actions, his country still believes in finding a diplomatic solution to the situation.

“We are alarmed and concerned by the steps that they have taken since they left the joint comprehensive plan of action,” Sullivan said of the Iranian government, adding that returning to the negotiations is the US’ highest priority.

Brussels talks

Meanwhile Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in Brussels on Tuesday to hold preparatory talks to restore the JCPOA.