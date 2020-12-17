US treasury secretary to visit Doha on final Middle East tour

The Washington official is reportedly going on a Middle East tour, making stops in Egypt, Sudan and the UAE.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is planning a visit to Qatar during the first week of January, Bloomerg reported on Wednesday.

According to the news report, Mnuchin is going to visit Egypt, Israel, Sudan, the UAE, and Qatar. Bloomberg said this tour would be his final overseas trip as a US government official.

His last visit to Qatar was in February, where he visited the Ras Laffan Industrial City and discussed regional economic and energy issues, expansion plans, and Doha-Washington energy investments.

The announcement of his visit to countries that have recently hopped on the train of normalisation has raised several questions regarding the US’ attempts of making other countries normalise with the illegal occupying state of Israel.

Qatar has reiterating its firm position on the illegal occupation of Palestine, saying it will not normalise until Israel stops its violations against Palestinians.

More recently, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reaffirmed his country’s position to Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas, during his visit to Doha on Sunday.

