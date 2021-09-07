Vaccinated individuals ’29 times less likely’ to need hospitalisation: health official

Qatar has been ranked the second country in the world with the highest percentage of eligible population who received at least the first dose of vaccine.

Those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are 29 times less likely to be hospitalised than those who are unvaccinated if they contract the virus, a health official has said.

Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, Medical Director of Communicable Disease Center (CDC) at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), said during a Qatar TV programme that receiving the vaccine can greatly protect against the virus, noting unvaccinated individuals are five times more likely to catch the infection than those who are.

The shot ensures the safety of its receiver even with the emergence of new virus strains that are more contagious and severe, according to a comparative study conducted by an international research centre.

The study was conducted between 1 May to 25 July to find differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, Dr. Muna stated.

The health official also said that despite the emergence of new variants and their detection in Qatar, such as the Delta variant, vaccines administered here have proved effective in protecting people from severe disease and reducing admissions to hospitals and ICUs.