Vaccinated Qatar travellers to UK no longer need to quarantine

Starting from Tuesday, the UK will begin to recognise vaccines administered in Qatar, meaning travellers will no longer need to quarantine.

England will now recognise vaccines administered in Qatar, authorities confirmed, meaning all vaccinated travellers from Doha will no longer need to quarantine upon landing at airport in the country from Tuesday.

This includes Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen Covid-19 vaccines administered by a “relevant public health body in Qatar.”

In the last update of international travel rules, the UK changed its red, amber, green country lists to only one single red list. Qatar is not among the red listed countries.

Vaccinated travellers to the UK from a non-red list country will now only need to take a test on the second day after arrival in the country as well as submit a passenger locator form prior to travel.

⚠️ تنبيهات سفر جديدة

New Travel Alert⚠️ pic.twitter.com/DXmvtd6iHb — سفارة دولة قطر – لندن🇶🇦🇬🇧 (@QatarEmb_London) October 4, 2021

Even if a traveller is in England for less than two days, they will still need to book and pay for a Covid-19 test on the second day but only if they are still in the country on the second day.

Children aged up to 18 who are English residents or residents of a country with an approved vaccine programme do not have to quarantine. Those between 5 to 17 must take a Covid-19 test on the second day after arrival.

As for those who do not qualify under vaccine rules, travellers must book, pay, and undergo a Covid-19 test on the second and eighth day after arrival to the UK. Travellers must also take a test three days before their flight and complete a passenger locator form 48 hours before arrival in the UK.

Upon arrival, unvaccinated travellers must quarantine at their accommodation for 10 days.

If travellers are in England for less than 10 days, they must quarantine for the time they are there and book a ‘day two’ and ‘day eight’ travel test, but only if they are still in England on those days.

Travellers may be able to end quarantine early if they obtain a private Covid-19 test through the ‘Test to Release’ scheme.

Under this scheme, travellers can choose to pay for a private Covid-19 test on the fifth day. If the result is negative, and the result of the ‘day two’ test was negative or inconclusive, then quarantine can be ended.

Even under ‘Test to Release’, unvaccinated travellers must still book and take the two compulsory travel tests.

