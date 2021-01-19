21.5 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Vaccine certificates to become “new norm” says Al Baker

By Sana Hussain

Top Stories
Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways | Source: Twitter

Vaccine certificates in Qatar can be accessed online on the MyHealth Patient Portal

Several countries will require people to provide vaccine certificates in order to enter their borders as they become the “new norm.” That’s according to Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker. 

“I think that this will be the new norm that everybody will have to produce a vaccination certificate to board an aeroplane – and not only to board an aeroplane, a lot of countries would require that you be vaccinated before you come to the countries. I think it will be a joint ICAO, IATA and WHO project, to introduce a safe pass for people whose vaccination certificates will be recognised internationally,” he said.

The Ministry of Public Health announced that those who have received their second dose of vaccine will be issued with a vaccination certificate seven days later through the MyHealth Patient Portal. 

The Qatar Airways Chief Executive also added that he does not see travel going back to pre-COVID levels until 2024, especially in light of the new variants being discovered around the world. 

“Until and unless science proves all these questions that people have about the disease or the effect of the vaccination, I don’t think that travel will come back to 2019 levels for the foreseeable future,” he added. 

The airline boss also dismissed predictions that prices will be on the rise as passengers compete for seats on socially-distanced flights. 

Nothing is more costly than to look at the interest of our passengers and our crew, to protect them from this pandemic. We invest to look after them and at the same time to give them the confidence that they can travel on Qatar Airways,” Al-Baker said.

He has also hinted that Qatar Airways will only continue to grow with the lifting of the blockade on Qatar which had previously resulted in the cancelling of flights between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt back in 2017. The national carrier was also not allowed to fly through the countries’ airspaces either. 

“We will continue because that is our growth strategy so we are not going to walk away from routes we are already operating,’’ he said.

