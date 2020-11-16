26.7 C
Doha
Monday, November 16, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Vaccine update: Moderna’s vaccine presents 94.5% effectiveness

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19
Photo by RF._.studio from Pexels

Qatar will be securing the vaccine once it is available.

US-based drug manufacturer, Moderna, reveals that its vaccine has shown 94.5% effectiveness, the company announced on Monday.

During the trial phase, Moderna tested the vaccine on 30,000 people in the US, half of them received two doses four weeks apart. Last month, Moderna said that it was aiming to produce 20 million doses of its vaccine by the end of the year, in hopes of reaching its 500 million-to-1 billion goal in 2021.

The announcement comes at least a week since US pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, and German biotech firm, BioNTech, announced that their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 among those without evidence of prior infection.

Read also: COVID-19 vaccine ‘more than 90% effective’

Qatar has also signed an agreement with Moderna to purchase its potential COVID-19 vaccine once it is available, QNA announced on Sunday.

“Negotiating early and securing a number of agreements enhances our chances of getting sufficient quantities of the vaccine early,” said Dr. Abdullatif Al-Khal, chair of the national COVID-19 health group and head of infectious diseases at Hamad Medical Corporation.

Dr. Al-Khal also announced in October that the country signed an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to supply residents and citizens with the vaccine for free.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Seven Qatari referees to officiate Asian Champions League matches

Sana Hussain - 0
Asian Football Confederations Champions League’s East Zone matches will see seven Qatari referees officiating games.  Abdul Rahman Ibrahim Al Jassim, Saud Ali Al Athba and...
Read more
News

‘No signs of a second wave’: Qatar’s health minister says at WISH Summit

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The minister was among many prominent speakers at this year’s event. Qatar’s Minister of Public Health, Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari said that there are...
Read more
Top Stories

Experience the Magic of Cinema at the First-Ever Hybrid Edition of the 8th Ajyal Film Festival – From Home or on the Big Screen

Sana Hussain - 0
Seven international feature films including Majid Majidi’s acclaimed Sun Children screened in-person as part of Ajyal public programme The Doha Film Institute’s (DFI) 8th Ajyal Film Festival...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...

‘No chances’ of the blockade ending soon says UAE official after...

Top Stories

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports

Qatar in talks to host historic Pacquiao fight

News

Qatar, Saudi Arabia compete for ‘magical’ 2030 Asian Games bid

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

After Trump’s major shifts, what will happen between Biden, Iran and the Gulf?

Opinion Mahjoob Zweiri - 0
After four years of major shifts in the Gulf region under the Trump administration, political analyst, Mahjoob Zweiri explores what changes will come with...
Read more

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Lights out, projectors off, curtains close. Long before spacious movie theatres and large screens, watching films was a little different. In fact, films had to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Travel Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...
Read more

‘No chances’ of the blockade ending soon says UAE official after hopes of possible breakthrough

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Abu Dhabi’s ambassador to Washington continues to justify the illegal blockade on Qatar three years on. The UAE’s Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba,...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.