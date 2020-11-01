Veteran Qatari rally driver dies while watching race

The prominent regional champion passed away for natural reasons.

Qatar’s prominent veteran rally driver Sheikh Hamad Bin Eid Al Thani died while watching the Dukhan rally on Saturday, the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) announced.

Al Thani withdrew from the fourth round of the Qatar National Baja and died while watching the sports race.

“Sheikh Hamad started the first stage of the race but decided to withdraw from the competition and returned to the maintenance area. His condition was very normal,” said the QMMF.

According to the QMMF, Al Thani fell unconscious while accompanying one of his friends in his private car to watch the rest of the race.

“The medical team assigned to the Qatar National Baja quickly dealt with the case and gave him relief at the rally headquarters in the Dukhan area before moving to the Cuban Hospital, where he passed away,” QMMF added.

Al Thani has won several rallies in Qatar and the Gulf region, most notably the World Cup of Sahara Rally Championship “Cross Country” in the T2 category in 2006.

He also participated in the Middle East Rally Championship in 1993 and 2019, when he won third place for the first time in nearly a decade.

His death has come as a shock to the local and regional motor racing industry.

