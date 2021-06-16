Viral Ronaldo video sparks global conversation on soft drinks

A recent video of famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo removing Coke bottles from a press conference has gone viral.

A video of Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo removing Coca Cola bottles from his desk at a press conference for the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament has gone viral, sparking global conversations about the consumption of soft drinks.

During a pre-match press conference led by Ronaldo, the super star player removed the Coca Cola bottles in front of him, and raised a water bottle, advising others to drink water instead.

This sparked a conversation about the consumption of soft drinks, with many praising the athlete for opting for a healthier and more beneficial beverage.

In Qatar, 61.7% of students reported consuming at least one carbonated soft drink per day and more than 25% of young adolescents consumed soft drinks three times or more per day, according to a 2019 study by the Human Nutrition Department at Qatar University.

Soft drink consumption in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is also high.

The health issues brought about from over-consumption of these beverages have been highlighted through years of medical research. This includes risks of obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

It has been revealed that there is a positive association between soft drinks, especially sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), and asthma found in children and adults in different populations.

In the Qatar based study, research found that high soft drink consumers were 2.60 times more likely to have asthma compared to non-consumers.

