41.2 C
Doha
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

Viral Ronaldo video sparks global conversation on soft drinks

By Farah AlSharif

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & WellbeingTop Stories
[Pexels]

A recent video of famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo removing Coke bottles from a press conference has gone viral.

A video of Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo removing Coca Cola bottles from his desk at a press conference for the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament has gone viral, sparking global conversations about the consumption of soft drinks.

During a pre-match press conference led by Ronaldo, the super star player removed the Coca Cola bottles in front of him, and raised a water bottle, advising others to drink water instead.

This sparked a conversation about the consumption of soft drinks, with many praising the athlete for opting for a healthier and more beneficial beverage.

In Qatar, 61.7% of students reported consuming at least one carbonated soft drink per day and more than 25% of young adolescents consumed soft drinks three times or more per day, according to a 2019 study by the Human Nutrition Department at Qatar University.

Soft drink consumption in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is also high.

The health issues brought about from over-consumption of these beverages have been highlighted through years of medical research. This includes risks of obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Read also: Why you should donate blood this World Blood Donors Day

It has been revealed that there is a positive association between soft drinks, especially sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), and asthma found in children and adults in different populations.

In the Qatar based study, research found that high soft drink consumers were 2.60 times more likely to have asthma compared to non-consumers.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

DN Reports
00:00:52

Viral video shows man throwing money on Qatar streets

Doha News Team - 0
A video of a man throwing 500 riyal notes on the street has going viral on social media, prompting authorities to take action. Watch our...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.