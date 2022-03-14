Visa extensions and other services added on Metrash2 app

The Ministry of Interior has added a total of six new services on the Metrash2 app.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) launched a number of new services to ease the processing for residents in Qatar.

The new services on Metrash2 also allow applying for establishment registration (computer card) service for government, semi-government and private companies.

As part of the new update, six new services were added on the app, bringing the total number to 290 services.

The new services include Exceptional Visa Extension Service, Employer Change Service for Visa Holders, Changing Sponsors for Family, Visa Service for Newborns, Establishment registration service, and the Service for Changing Personal Employers.

As per the ‘Visa Service’ window, the Ministry explained on its Twitter account that Metrash2 will allow residents to complete the exceptional visa extension for Business visas, Official visas and Tourist Visas and other types of visas according to specific conditions.

‘Employer Change Service for Visa Holders’ will allow access to expatriates inside the country to change the employer on a work visa if the current employer provides a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC).

The ‘Commercial Establishment Registration Service’ on Metrash2 allows business owners to apply for a registration card for government, semi-government and private companies.

Meanwhile ‘Residency Services’ will allow expats on family sponsorships to change sponsorship from one family member to another. Family members have to submit the application for sponsorship change and attach the required documents to be referred to the ‘Review Committee’ for a decision.

According to the MOI, the services also include applying for a visa for a newborn inside the country. A host can apply for a ‘family visit visa’ for a newborn baby.

For all new services on the Metrash2 application, the resident has to attach the required documents. After submission, the committees assessment and decision will be made electronically.