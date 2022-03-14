24 C
Doha
Monday, March 14, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Technology

Visa extensions and other services added on Metrash2 app

By Aseel Hamdan

-

Health & TechnologyTechnologyTop Stories
Marhaba Qatar

The Ministry of Interior has added a total of six new services on the Metrash2 app.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) launched a number of new services to ease the processing for residents in Qatar.

As part of the new update, six new services were added on the app, bringing the total number to 290 services.

The new services include Exceptional Visa Extension Service, Employer Change Service for Visa Holders, Changing Sponsors for Family, Visa Service for Newborns, Establishment registration service, and the Service for Changing Personal Employers.

As per the ‘Visa Service’ window, the Ministry explained on its Twitter account that Metrash2 will allow residents to complete the exceptional visa extension for Business visas, Official visas and Tourist Visas and other types of visas according to specific conditions.

‘Employer Change Service for Visa Holders’ will allow access to expatriates inside the country to change the employer on a work visa if the current employer provides a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC).

Read Also: Travel ban restrictions to be listed on Metrash 2

The ‘Commercial Establishment Registration Service’ on Metrash2 allows business owners to apply for a registration card for government, semi-government and private companies.

Meanwhile ‘Residency Services’ will allow expats on family sponsorships to change sponsorship from one family member to another. Family members have to submit the application for sponsorship change and attach the required documents to be referred to the ‘Review Committee’ for a decision.

According to the MOI, the services also include applying for a visa for a newborn inside the country. A host can apply for a ‘family visit visa’ for a newborn baby. 

For all new services on the Metrash2 application, the resident has to attach the required documents. After submission, the committees assessment and decision will be made electronically.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Saudi chain ‘Al-Baik’ to pursue legal action against counterfeit despite it claiming to be ‘100% Qatari’

Hazar Kilani - 0
Saudi giant restaurant Al-Baik is pursuing legal action against a counterfeit Qatari business called 'Al-Baik Broast and Pizza.' Rumours about Saudi Arabia's 'Al-Baik' coming to...
Read more
Health & Technology

Aspetar and Hamad’s Heart Hospital establish joint fellowship

Hazar Kilani - 0
Hamad Medical Corporation and Aspetar signed an agreement to establish a Clinical Specialist Fellowship in the field of Sports Cardiology. An agreement to establish a...
Read more
Business

50% of products in major retail stores are made in Qatar

Hazar Kilani - 0
The government says that approximately 50% of the products sold in the country's major retail stores are Qatari-made. The state ensures that 50% of the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.