Visa or residency issues? Here’s what Qatar’s new ‘grace period’ means for expats

The new decision comes in line with Qatar’s regulation of the entry and exit of expatriates and their residence.

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has announced a new grace period for expats found to be violating entry and exit permits from 12 October to 31 December 2021.

The new ministerial decision means that those who breached residency rules, work visa rules, or family visit visa rules can now file a reconciliation to correct their legal status and avoid legal procedures.

Due to the ever-changing regulations worldwide due to the pandemic, many have found themselves unable to leave the country for safety reasons or are unable to renew their residency abroad without an entry permit.

Read also: UN begins distribution of Qatar cash aid to Gaza

This means residents have found themselves stuck in the middle of legal, and very costly, procedures, as per Qatari laws.

However, the new time limit to correct the legal status, which can be filed from 1pm to 6pm, will allow those deemed to be in violation of the rules a second chance to avoid such legal measures.

Residents can nows ubmit a request for reconciliation by approaching the Search and Follow-up Department or any of the following service centres: Umm Salal, Umm Sunaim (formerly Industrial Area), Mesaimeer, Al Wakra, and Al Rayyan.

The department will then examine the file and consider an exemption from the reconciliation amount or a reduction based on the provisions of the law.