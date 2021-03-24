Visit Qatar to boost tourism with trailblazing digital experience

Visit Qatar launches a new digital experience that uses state of the art technology to boost country’s tourism industry.
Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) initiative ‘Visit Qatar’ has launched a new mobile-first website to boost the tourism industry as the country works to triple the number of visits and double revenue by 2030.
The new marketing technology platform is one of the first in the world to use Adobe Experience Manager as a cloud service and will help strengthen Qatar’s image as a leading travel destination.
Read also: Qatar set for ‘rotating, eco-floating’ hotel by 2025
“The new website positions Qatar as a world-leading, international tourism destination for business and leisure, through a showcase of authentic experiences and family-focused activities,” COO of QNTC Berthold Trenkel said.
“The experience is customer centric and powered by data, allowing for personalised messaging along the customer journey. It is an integral part of QNTC’s digital transformation journey and will no doubt have a positive impact on our tourism objectives,” the COO added.
The platform is also fully integrated into Visit Qatar’s existing digital ecosystem, and includes interactive content from Google Maps and TripAdvisor to help potential visitors plan their trip.
Adobe Experience Manager will allow QNTC to deliver more targeted, timely, and personalised digital communications.
Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube