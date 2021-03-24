32.3 C
Doha
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Technology

Visit Qatar to boost tourism with trailblazing digital experience

By Farah AlSharif

-

Health & TechnologyTechnologyTravel
[Unsplash]

Visit Qatar launches a new digital experience that uses state of the art technology to boost country’s tourism industry.

Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) initiative ‘Visit Qatar’ has launched a new mobile-first website to boost the tourism industry as the country works to triple the number of visits and double revenue by 2030.

The new marketing technology platform is one of the first in the world to use Adobe Experience Manager as a cloud service and will help strengthen Qatar’s image as a leading travel destination.

Read also: Qatar set for ‘rotating, eco-floating’ hotel by 2025

“The new website positions Qatar as a world-leading, international tourism destination for business and leisure, through a showcase of authentic experiences and family-focused activities,” COO of QNTC Berthold Trenkel said.

“The experience is customer centric and powered by data, allowing for personalised messaging along the customer journey. It is an integral part of QNTC’s digital transformation journey and will no doubt have a positive impact on our tourism objectives,” the COO added.

The platform is also fully integrated into Visit Qatar’s existing digital ecosystem, and includes interactive content from Google Maps and TripAdvisor to help potential visitors plan their trip.

Adobe Experience Manager will allow QNTC to deliver more targeted, timely, and personalised digital communications.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Qatar 2022

Dutch football federation rules out boycotting Qatar 2022

Sana Hussain - 0
The Dutch national football team coach and players have said a boycott of the Qatar 2022 World Cup "won't help". The Dutch football federation KNVB...
Read more
Business

Qatar’s Islamic fintech market to drastically grow by 2025

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar's Islamic fintech Market is forecast to grow by $2.1 billion by 2025 according to the Global Islamic Fintech Report 2021. Qatar has ranked 10th...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:43

The Round Up 23 March 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Tuesday: #Qatar expresses support for #Saudi proposal in #Yemen 80% of #school staff vaccinated Qatar takes home second place at...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.