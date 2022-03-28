Volkswagen’s $1mn investment in Qatar to invigorate charging infrastructure

The group already offers four full-electric models in Qatar, with more expected in the coming year.

German-Engineered Volkswagen Group has agreed one million dollar investment with Qatar to further develop the Gulf nation’s charging infrastructure. It’s hope the deal will encourage clean and sustainable mobility.

The announcement came during the inaugural ceremony of the group’s new regional headquarters at Msheireb Downtown on Saturday under the name Volkswagen Group Middle-East QFZ LLC (VWGME).

The latest opening aims to reaffirm the significant value Doha and the region represents to the company, while the new investments come in line with the global VW Group strategy that aims to push for a greener future.

To mark the notable milestone in the mobility sector, the ceremony saw the participation of prominent figures, including Dr Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management at Volkswagen, Benoit Tiers, Regional Chief Executive Officer of VWGME and Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, Chief Executive Officer of QIA.

The new entity will focus on the core business functions of the company in the region, such as finance, strategy, information technology, legal operations, procurement, and human resources. It will also work on supporting all the group’s activities in all markets across the Middle East.

“The Volkswagen Group has a long history in the region and a strong relationship with the State of Qatar. The opening today is a symbol of our long-term commitment and dedication to develop this partnership,” said Diess.

“Doha will become the center of all VW Group activities in the Middle East. This new company will ensure all typical headquarters functions, we know that there is significant room for growth and we want to tackle that potential.”

With over 15 years of operation in the country, the new opening symbolises VW’s commitment to Qatar and the region, the official said.

Cleaner energy, brighter future

Volkswagen Group has been working relentlessly to shift towards greener initiatives to ensure a better future for the upcoming generations.

Recently, VW launched its New Auto strategy to focus on mobility and gradually shift towards zero-emission electric cars. It is also working on developing autonomous driving technology to spearhead software and mobility solutions in less than a decade to come.

This comes as the demand for electric cars continues to increase globally thanks to their efficiency, low cost, and convenience. A fully electric car does not run on or have a petrol or diesel engine, making it more cost-efficient and better overall for the environment.

Like the rest of the world, Qatar has also been shifting towards electric cars as a better and more sustainable mobile alternative. The move comes as part of the country’s 2030 national vision, which aims to develop a sustainable and high standard of living for its population and future generations.

Qatar plans to have 100% electric public transportation by 2030. Meanwhile, by the end of this year, the country plans to convert 25% of its public transport to electric energy, just in time for FIFA World Cup.

In the meantime, Volkswagen Group will work closely with the relevant government entities to ensure the country’s economic and environmental development plans are on track.

The $1m investment will be used to develop charging infrastructure in the country in coordination with local partners and authorities. Audi already has four full electric models in Doha, with the e-tron and e-tron GT model lineup.

