W Doha’s new ‘COYA Doha’ infuses Peruvian traditions with electrifying gastronomy

Excited to dine in restaurants again? Get ready for a brand new, unique Peruvian culinary experience from the heart of Peru right here in Qatar.
Qatar’s food enthusiasts can now savour the exotic flavours of Peru in an authentic setting, right here in the capital city, where award-winning contemporary Peruvian restaurant, COYA has opened its doors.
W Doha is now home to gastronomy and Incan traditions, both of which seamlessly blend together under one roof.
“We are excited to announce the opening of COYA at W Doha. This is an unparalleled opportunity for our guests to explore the gastronomic wonders of South America while revelling in the vibrant atmosphere that the brand represents,” Wassim Daajeh, General Manager at W Doha said.
“The addition of COYA to our hotel is definitely in line with our unique culinary offerings and we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy a memorable Peruvian journey,” he added.
With its ethos blending food, drinks, music, and art, COYA boasts a multi-dimensional platform for guests to not only dine but have a full sensory experience.
The restaurant offers an extensive a la carte menu inspired by the traditions of Peruvian cooking and hospitality, along with Asian influences and ingredients. Its signature menu favourites, Arroz Nikkei, Costillas de Res, Pollo a la Parilla and Maki Roll de Aguacate, as well as a specially curated selection of beverages, will be on the menu.
Whether for a date night or just a vibrant evening with family and friends, visitors can indulge in the sensational cuisine in COYA’s beautiful setting and its reliably convivial atmosphere.
The restaurant also promises to create an expressive, cultural experience for guests that is uniquely COYA.
The global brand’s flagship in Qatar will showcase acclaimed and emerging artists and talented musicians, in line with W Doha’s mission to enrich the local art scene.
W Doha has cemented its position as an energetic spot in town, committed to offering exceptional culinary experiences in Qatar. The addition of COYA Doha is yet another testament to its mission to being the leading luxury lifestyle brand in the country.
“Opening COYA at W Doha is a key milestone for our COYA family and we are beyond excited to offer our guests an exceptional journey into the Peruvian culture,” Jean-François Casanova, CEO at COYA said.
