W Doha’s new ‘COYA Doha’ infuses Peruvian traditions with electrifying gastronomy

Excited to dine in restaurants again? Get ready for a brand new, unique Peruvian culinary experience from the heart of Peru right here in Qatar.

Qatar’s food enthusiasts can now savour the exotic flavours of Peru in an authentic setting, right here in the capital city, where award-winning contemporary Peruvian restaurant, COYA has opened its doors.

W Doha is now home to gastronomy and Incan traditions, both of which seamlessly blend together under one roof.

“We are excited to announce the opening of COYA at W Doha. This is an unparalleled opportunity for our guests to explore the gastronomic wonders of South America while revelling in the vibrant atmosphere that the brand represents,” Wassim Daajeh, General Manager at W Doha said.

“The addition of COYA to our hotel is definitely in line with our unique culinary offerings and we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy a memorable Peruvian journey,” he added.