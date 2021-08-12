Walk and chill: Two air-conditioned parks to open in Qatar

Want to take a walk but cannot deal with humidity? These parks might be just what you need to stay active. Qatar is set to snatch yet another world-first by opening its first ever parks with fully air-conditioned tracks, Head of Public Projects Department at the Public Works Authority [Ashghal] Abdul Hakim Al Hashemi revealed.

In an interview with Al Rayyan TV, the official said that Ashghal, in in cooperation with the environment ministry, is currently working on three new parks: Al Gharafa, Umm Al Saneem, and Rawdat Al Khail park.

Two of the parks will contain air-conditioned tracks for recreational activities such as walking, exercising and cycling – becoming the first ever parks with such technology.

This will allow the community to stay active and enjoy the beautiful greenery without worrying about the country’s harsh summer weather.

المهندس عبدالحكيم الهاشمي

رئيس قسم المشاريع العامة في هيئة الأشغال العامة "أشغال"

تعتبر حديقة أم السنيم أول مشروع في العالم تحتوي على مسارات مكيفة #برنامج_تراحيب#قناة_الريان #قطر pic.twitter.com/hTGL0GDVGi — قناة الريان الفضائية (@AlrayyanTV) August 11, 2021

“The project was implemented after conducting several studies since 2009. The idea was initially inspired by Qatar’s 2022 World Cup air-conditioned stadiums, and then later moved to the Katara street. We took all the studies and created this new system [the air-conditioned parks project],” said the official to Al Rayyan TV.

Umm Al Saneem, which is set to open up for the public first, will stretch over 130,000 square metres and will have a green coverage rate of up to 70%.

But that’s not all. The first-of-its-kind park will also have 1,150 metres of air-conditioned tracks for the public to enjoy.

The second conditioned park, Al Gharafa, will cover over 51,000 square metres with the same 70% green coverage rate. Its strategic location will make it a perfect choice for many, including students, to enjoy a fresh walk during the day.

The third and second biggest park in the project will cover around 140,000 square metres, Al Hashemi stated.

Al Muntaza Park, located in Rawdat Al Khail area on C Ring Road, will have a 105,000 square metre green arena, pedestrian and bicycle paths along 1,300 meters, and more than 300 parking slots for visitors.

Playgrounds for children’s sports and activities will also be available at all parks, with certain areas designated for kids aged two to four and six to 12 years old.

The project aims to encourage physical activity and sports by placing several sports equipment in two different areas in each park, with the new technology aiming to advocate for healthy lifestyles throughout the year.