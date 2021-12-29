Walk-in booster shots now available in Qatar as Ehteraz rules updated

Those eligible can now head to their registered healthcare centre to receive their third dose without a prior appointment.

People living in Qatar can now receive the COVID-19 booster shot at their designated healthcare center without a prior appointment, if they meet the criteria for receiving the third jab the ministry of health has announced.

The new update aims to encourage those who completed six months since their second dose to receive the booster shot as soon as possible to avoid a greater spread of Covid-19, especially with the new “easily transmissible” Omicron variant now present in Qatar.

“As we see the number of daily Covid-19 cases increasing, we remind the public that the third dose can increase the immunity level and protect people from severe sickness and hospital admission,” said Dr. Shawqiya Al Majid, Manager at Umm Ghuwailina Health Centre.

The third dose, or the ‘booster shot,’ is an additional injection given to increase the anti-bodies after they begin to decrease over time.

The United State’s FDA has authorized—and Qatar’s CDC has approved booster shots for Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, along with a “mix-and-match” approach that would allow people to choose a different vaccine for their booster than the one they started with.

Recent studies have shown that ‘mix and match’ regimens for Covid-19 vaccinations are safe and highly effective at preventing the virus—matching or even exceeding the performance of mRNA vaccines.

This means that those who received AstraZeneca or J&J abroad can have any of the booster shots available in Qatar.

Health officials in Qatar said that the additional shot gives an estimated 75 percent protection against symptomatic disease from the new Omicron variant, adding that all individuals who received their second vaccine dose at least six months ago are eligible to receive the third.

“We encourage everyone eligible to get the COVID-19 booster dose and keep themselves protected. With more than 247,000 people have received the booster dose and no major side effects were reported.”