Want to volunteer for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022? Applications are now open!

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 volunteer programme is the biggest in the country’s history.

Applicants from around the world can now apply to be a part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as the country seeks more than 20,000 volunteers to fulfil 30 different roles in its biggest event yet.

The number of volunteers needed for the World Cup 2022 tournament is four times the 5000 who took part in the FIFA Arab Cup programme.

The only requirement is that the applicant has to be at least 18 years of age on 1st October 2022 and speaks English, with Arabic being an additional advantage. No previous experience is needed, and people from all over the world, no matter their backgrounds, are encouraged to apply and undergo the selection process.

Volunteers who are selected will receive a limited edition Adidas uniform, along with a meal during their shift and free access to public transport.

The volunteer work will not only be restricted to stadiums. They will work across 45 functional areas at official and non-official locations, including but not limited to training sites, the airport, fan zones, hotels and public transportation hubs.

The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place on 21 November until 18 December. Whilst volunteer roles will be kicking off from 1st October.

The programme officially launched on Monday with a special event held at the Katara Amphitheatre to mark its inauguration.

Local and international high profile personalities were present, such Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the Minister of Sports and Youth, amongst others.

Hundreds of volunteering enthusiasts attended the ceremony, and it was streamed live on FIFA’s official Youtube channel. Several past volunteers from the FIFA Arab Cup were also present, sharing their experiences with the attendees.

Making the occasion, Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani welcomed the future volunteers in a tweet saying,

“I welcome all the volunteers of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and I wish them and those who will participate in the first tournament of its kind in our region a unique experience through which they discover the richness and tolerance of our Arab culture, and the keenness to build bridges of communication with different cultures and peoples.”