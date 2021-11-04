28 C
Doha
Thursday, November 4, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Waste to Wearables: This fashion line makes clothes out of plastic bottles

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

[Instagram/rspr.qa]

Ever thought about wearing clothes made out of recyclable plastic? Then you might keep an eye for this unique environmentally-friendly brand. 

As Qatar marks its Sustainability Week, a local-based fashion brand decided to jump on the curve and create its first-ever collection made entirely from recyclable plastic bottles.

RSPR, Latin for breathe, has taken a unique step towards becoming an eco-friendly fashion brand by launching an entire athleisure wear line made solely from recycled plastic bottles and antimicrobial fabric.

Although this green initiative has been taking the world by storm in recent months, the homegrown business has become the first of its kind to pioneer this particular eco-conscious material in fashion in Qatar.

Naomi Campbell among A-list celebrities, designers in Qatar to support young talent

The revolutionary brand uses advanced sustainable processes for its clothing collection to ‘strive for a better tomorrow and a world where plastic waste is eradicated.’ This falls in line with RSPR’s core belief and understanding of the importance of preserving the environment and raising awareness about making earth-friendly choices.

“When I realised that there is technology available to us to make clothing that would help to keep plastic out of landfill sites, I knew that’s what I wanted for RSPR,” said Rina Saleh, founder and designer of RSPR.

“I believe, given the state of our planet and its grim future, it is our responsibility as businesses and as individuals to make eco-conscious choices whenever and wherever possible. Every little bit counts, and we all need to pitch in,” she added.

[RSPR]
The line is made using antimicrobial material, renowned for killing the bacteria it comes into contact with. Aside from its contribution to less plastic, the fabric also lasts longer than the normal ones and needs fewer washes, reducing waste and general wear and tear.

“I was determined to work with my team and take our fabric to the next level,” Saleh continued. “I wanted to make it extremely soft and add the antimicrobial element to it, especially to reflect the pandemic landscape we are living through.”

The fashion brand also packages all their orders using biodegradable material, eliminating even more plastic waste.

All clothes are produced in South Korea, a global leader in antimicrobial fabric, then shipped to Qatar for sale, the brand added. The collection can be found at Galeries Lafayette and Harvey Nichols in Qatar. 

The brand is also looking to expand and provide international shipping soon through its website

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Culture

Sheikha Moza presents winners at Fashion Trust Arabia Awards

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
M7 aims to empower all designers to explore, develop and collaborate successfully with businesses to enhance the nation's growing creative minds. Sheikha Moza bint Nasser...
Read more
News

Amir Tamim discusses Afghanistan with outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The German official is stepping down when the new coalition government is formed in December this year. Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani...
Read more
News

Qatar condemns deadly attacks in Kabul

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP , claimed the attacks. Qatar strongly condemned the two deadly blasts targeting Afghanistan's largest military hospital on Wednesday,...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.