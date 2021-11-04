Waste to Wearables: This fashion line makes clothes out of plastic bottles

Ever thought about wearing clothes made out of recyclable plastic? Then you might keep an eye for this unique environmentally-friendly brand.

As Qatar marks its Sustainability Week, a local-based fashion brand decided to jump on the curve and create its first-ever collection made entirely from recyclable plastic bottles.

RSPR, Latin for breathe, has taken a unique step towards becoming an eco-friendly fashion brand by launching an entire athleisure wear line made solely from recycled plastic bottles and antimicrobial fabric.

Although this green initiative has been taking the world by storm in recent months, the homegrown business has become the first of its kind to pioneer this particular eco-conscious material in fashion in Qatar.

The revolutionary brand uses advanced sustainable processes for its clothing collection to ‘strive for a better tomorrow and a world where plastic waste is eradicated.’ This falls in line with RSPR’s core belief and understanding of the importance of preserving the environment and raising awareness about making earth-friendly choices.

“When I realised that there is technology available to us to make clothing that would help to keep plastic out of landfill sites, I knew that’s what I wanted for RSPR,” said Rina Saleh, founder and designer of RSPR.

“I believe, given the state of our planet and its grim future, it is our responsibility as businesses and as individuals to make eco-conscious choices whenever and wherever possible. Every little bit counts, and we all need to pitch in,” she added.

The line is made using antimicrobial material, renowned for killing the bacteria it comes into contact with. Aside from its contribution to less plastic, the fabric also lasts longer than the normal ones and needs fewer washes, reducing waste and general wear and tear.

“I was determined to work with my team and take our fabric to the next level,” Saleh continued. “I wanted to make it extremely soft and add the antimicrobial element to it, especially to reflect the pandemic landscape we are living through.”

The fashion brand also packages all their orders using biodegradable material, eliminating even more plastic waste.

All clothes are produced in South Korea, a global leader in antimicrobial fabric, then shipped to Qatar for sale, the brand added. The collection can be found at Galeries Lafayette and Harvey Nichols in Qatar.

The brand is also looking to expand and provide international shipping soon through its website.

