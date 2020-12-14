21.4 C
Doha
Monday, December 14, 2020
Water bills to go up by 20 percent starting from next year

By Hala Abdallah

The bill increase is due to an added wastewater disposal fee to be introduced by Kahramaa in the new year. 

Kahramaa, the nation’s water and electricity authority has announced that there will be an increase in monthly water bills starting January 2021. The added fee is to cover costs associated with new methods in processing and disposing of wastewater across the country. The procedure will be regulated in cooperation with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal).

The new tariff will first be reflected in February bills. According to an Ashghal press release, the new system “aims to improve efficiency and quality of infrastructure services provided by the government, and to rationalise water consumption and preserve water resources of the state, in light of increasing scarcity of water resources in the world.”

Read also: Fresh out the factory: first ever Qatari-manufactured e-tractors make their way to the country's port

Ashghal also stated that drainage services for residents including the disposal of  wastewater from homes and establishments, will be connected to a wider drainage network, this will then be transported through substations and major pumping centres to huge treatment plants, where it undergoes complex cleaning and sterilization procedures, so that it can be  reused for various purposes including irrigation of green areas, sand washing, cooling and other uses.

Qatari citizens as well as residents who work for government institutions are exempt from paying water and electricity bills. Service fees will be calculated at 20% of the value of the monthly water bill issued by Kahramaa.

Qatar is facing challenges due to ever-changing demographics, with some of these challenges related to the water and wastewater sectors. Based on this, an integrated drainage project for the state was adopted by Ashghal. The almost yearly occurrence of flooded streets and roads is another factor that led authorities to revamp and develop Qatar’s infrastructure; making it a priority ahead of  the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 

