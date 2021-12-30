25 C
Doha
Sunday, January 2, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Technology

Water taxis to be tested ahead of 2022 World Cup

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Health & TechnologyTechnologyTop Stories
[Unsplash]

The water taxis are set to be fully rolled out by 2030 as Doha pushes ahead with its green agenda. 

Streets are too busy? People in Doha will soon be able to take a water taxi around coastal areas ahead of according to new information from the Ministry of Transport.

Authorities announced that they will be testing water taxis in 2022 to determine their efficiency and potentially let them operate in coastal areas such as Al Matar, Lusail, and Dafna.

“The water taxi will be tested in 2022 as our goals are to meet Qatar National Vision 2030,” said Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti.

Speaking to Qatar TV, the minister added that the latest initiative aims to provide an alternative mode of transportation for the public, in addition to the Doha Metro and buses. This will compliment the country’s public transportation system and help provide an easy and unique way of moving around, especially during rush hours.

However, the official did not specify the exact date of the testing, but the new transportation method is expected to be fully implemented within the coming years.

Meanwhile, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)—a type of bus that carries the specifications of a tram or a train—has been successfully tested in recent months.

The ‘green’ bus is expected to be used during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 which authorities have said they hope will be a carbon neutral event, the hybrid busses will be used to transport passengers to venues outside of Doha such as Al Bait Stadium and areas like as Mesaieed and Dukhan.

“FIFA Arab Cup Qatar was an important experiment to test the efficiency of the transport system, as 200 electric-powered buses were used during the tournament,” the minister said.

Added to this, the first batch of fully electric buses will be deployed during the FIFA World Cup 2022 to serve fans attending the event.

This comes in line with the country’s plan to provide safe, reliable, and accessible transportation facilities during the tournament, with electric buses set to be used as the main mode of service during the much anticipated event.

Read also: Qatar sparks up nationwide electric vehicle project

Over the past few years, authorities in Qatar have been working towards transforming public transportation to full-electric, including public bus services, government school buses, and Doha Metro’s buses.

This aims to reduce harmful carbon emissions caused by conventional buses in less than a decade from now, in addition to achieving goals of environmental sustainability.

“The Ministry of Transportation launched the electric vehicle strategy to announce its exact specifications in coordination with all concerned authorities, whether it is the General Directorate of Traffic or the General Authority for Specifications and Standardisation,” Al Sulaiti said.

He added that the strategy aims to enhance sustainability by choosing European specifications for cars, buses, and diesel trucks, in addition to adopting the highest standards of environmental protection and international specifications.

“A total of 200 electric vehicle chargers will be installed at public places, headquarters of ministries and government agencies,” he said.

Qatar could also be one of the first countries to have fully autonomous electric minibuses transporting the community safely without a driver— a significant step towards innovation and sustainability.
The country conducted a  months-long test to evaluate the sustainable and high-tech electric minibusses, which can run without the need for a driver.
The buses are equipped with advanced technology to ensure full safety, including several radars, lidars, and high-tech cameras that allow the vehicle to recognise all surroundings and react accordingly when in motion.
This allows the bus to navigate the road safely, providing a high degree of visibility at up to 250m of range.
Over the next year, almost 25% of the public transit bus fleet in Qatar is expected to become electric, while by 2030, most of the buses and public transportation will gradually become electric.

An network of electric car chargers is also being integrated across the country in order to support the ministry’s plan to gradually transform the electric transport system.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

After 4 years behind bars, Egypt releases prominent scholar’s daughter Ola Al-Qaradawi

Rejan Gaafar - 0
Ola Al-Qaradawi, daughter of renowned Qatar based scholar, Shaikh Youssef Al-Qaradawi, has been released after four years in prison per a judge's order.  Egypt’s prosecution...
Read more
Business

30% rise in registration of private vehicles in Qatar

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Despite the Gulf state launching various initiatives to become more eco-friendly it's carbon footprint remains one of the highest. Qatar's private vehicle registrations in November...
Read more
Top Stories

Backlash as Ooredoo increases its prices, once again

Makeda Ararso - 0
  Following the announcement of higher rates from Ooredoo, customers are calling for a campaign to cancel their subscriptions. Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecomunications company, informed its...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Rent prices set to increase during Qatar World Cup 2022 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Rent prices are expected to witness a surge during the Qatar 2022 World Cup as demand increases. A local real estate report anticipates housing unit...

6 countries added to Qatar’s updated COVID travel red list

Travel

Qatar’s PCR ‘crisis’, what is really happening?

COVID-19

UPDATE: No countries added to Qatar’s COVID travel red list

Travel

Will petrol station stores in Qatar start selling alcohol?

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.