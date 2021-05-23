‘We Are All Palestine’: QRCS launches urgent QR 60 million relief fund

Qatar Red Crescent Society has launched an urgent relief fundraising campaign of QR60mn to assist Palestinians after almost two week of Israeli attacks.

The ‘We Are All Palestine’ urgent relief appeal is set to to benefit more than 593,000 Palestinians in Gaza, Jerusalem, and several cities in the West Bank.

According to the President of QRCS Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al Thani, the launch of the campaign seeks to provide Palestinians with shelter, food, and medical supplies.

“A set of projects will be executed in the fields of health care, food and nonfood items, ambulance and emergency services, and furnishing of hospitals,” said QRCS in a statement.

“Under a $1 million donation, QRCS provided 600 food parcels for the benefit of 4,000 persons, offered psychological support services, and trained 60 physicians and nurses to enhance their emergency assessment skills,” the statement added.

On May 10, Israel began a brutal bombardment campaign on the besieged Gaza Strip, killing at least 248 Palestinians, including 66 children.

An Israeli air raid on Gaza left the QRCS building in the besieged Strip completely demolished. However, QRCS expressed its commitment to continue its humanitarian projects to Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The 11 day bombardment ended in a Qatar and Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Friday.

However, only hours later, worshippers at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem were subjected to brute force attacks by occupying Israeli forces who shot rubber bullets, tear gas and sound grenades at Palestinians.