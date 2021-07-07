‘We Are Team Qatar’: 15 athletes to rep Qatar at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Qatar Olympic Committee has launched its promotional campaign to support its athletes ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Fifteen athletes will represent Qatar in seven different sports at the Tokyo 2020 Games this summer, the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOQ) confirmed.

QOC announced the names in a ‘We Are Team Qatar’ campaign launched to support the athletes on Tuesday.

The campaign’s slogan represents the pride and unity of Team Qatar and is designed to unite the audience, across all demographics, to support the team.

The roster includes Mutaz Barshim, Abderrahman Samba, Abubaker Hayder, Abdirahman Saeed Hassan, Musab Adam, Femi Ogunode, and Ashraf Amgad El-Seify representing Team Qatar in athletics.

Mohamed al-Rumaihi will represent Qatar in shooting while Fares Ibrahim will appear for Team Qatar in weightlifting.

Qatar’s judoka Ayoub El-Idrissi has also qualified to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Beach volleyball duo Cherif Younouse and Ahmed Tijan will represent Team Qatar at the Games in Tokyo.

Athlete Abdulaziz al-Obaidly will stand for Qatar in the category of swimming in Tokyo this July.

As for the women, Team Qatar’s Bashayer Almanwari will participate in the 100m event in athletics.

In May, rower Tala Abu-Jubara also secured a spot for Qatar and will represent the team in the rowing category.

QOC is encouraging its followers on social media platforms to show their support for the stars of Team Qatar through their Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat accounts.

The Games are set to take place from July 23 to August 8.