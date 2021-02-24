Wedding shut down for violating Qatar’s Covid-19 measures

A “person” has been referred to the Public Prosecution for violating Law No. 17 on holding events during the ongoing health crisis.

An individual was referred to the Public Prosecution for violating precautionary measures by holding a wedding that exceeded the permissible number of people allowed at a venue, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Interior of Qatar (MOI) failed to provide further information on the incident, though according to the most recent guidelines, no more than 10 people are allowed to attend indoor weddings while outdoor ceremonies are capped at 20.

In a statement on Twitter, MOI said that the measures are in line with the Cabinet decision, Decree Law No. 17 of 1990 on infectious diseases, and the precautionary measures in place by local authorities to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier this month, MoPH announced a reimposition plan to battle the latest surge of Covid-19 cases in Qatar.

On its website, the ministry listed all measures that should be applied specifically to hold social events, such as weddings. While it advised residents to postpone matrimonial events for the time being, it said intimate weddings can be held at home or in the majlis with close relatives of the couple.

Venues are also expected “to appoint an individual responsible for ensuring that all guidelines for physical distancing, infection prevention and control, and hygiene measures are implemented and monitored.”

Downloading the Ehteraz App is a requirement and only guests with a green status are allowed to enter the venue.

Thermal screening for all attendees and staff is also required before entering, and only those with a temperature below 38 degrees will be allowed to attend the event.

In a statement on Twitter, authorities called on the public to adhere to precautionary measures to ensure the public’s safety and assist in curbing the spread of the fatal disease.