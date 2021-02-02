22.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home News

‘WeQare’: Qatar Airways to fly endangered wild animals to their homes

By Farah AlSharif

-

Qatar Airways cargo 777

The world class airline pledges its commitment to the preservation of endangered animals through a rehoming scheme.

As a part of its “WeQare” sustainability program, Qatar Airways has announced “Rewild the Planet,” the second chapter of an initiative committed to preserving wildlife and endangered animals.

The country’s premier airline plans to do this by transporting animals back to their natural habitat, free of charge.

Qatar Airways Chief Officer Cargo Guillaume Halleux said that wildlife preservation was an important part of the legacy to be left for future generations.

“As the world’s leading cargo carrier, we strongly believe in giving back to the community and protecting our environment. We all know that animals have an important role in preserving ecological balance, which ensures the existence and stability of the environment,” said Halleux.

In July 2020, Qatar Airways introduced WeQare, a project based on the core pillars of sustainability – environment, society, economy, and culture. The airline’s commitment to environmental awareness includes a “zero tolerance policy to the illegal transportation of endangered wildlife.”

Qatar Airways has voiced its plans to raise awareness about animal trafficking, improving detection, and sharing intelligence and best practice within the airline industry.

Read also: Qatar Airways raises over QR 3.8 million for children’s education

The carrier is also a be an inaugural signatory to the United for Wildlife Transport Industry Declaration and a partner in the USAID Reducing Opportunities for Unlawful Transport of Endangered Species (ROUTES) Partnership.

