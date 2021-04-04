West Bay beaches? Qatar unveils plans for major tourist destination

The project will provide Qatar’s community and tourists with unique new destinations to enjoy the country’s waters.

Six new beaches will open at several hotels around West Bay, as part of a major tourist initiative dubbed the West Bay North Beach Project.

The unique project will be located just 10 minutes away from the West Bay Metro Station, centered strategically alongside several shopping outlets, parks and hotels.

The first phase will see the opening of six new beaches to further enhance tourism in the country, while another phase is expected at a later stage.

Overall, the project includes a public beach and 12 private beaches operated by a number of hotels in one location on an area of 60,200 square meters.

The beaches will have designated places for practicing beach and marine sports as well as beach bath areas.

With the new destinations opening for families and tourists to enjoy, the project aims to enhance the country’s entertainment sector by introducing diverse activities.

“Through this project, the Committee aims to provide a unique tourist destination in Doha Downtown, creating a connected network of public and commercial activities in the area, while linking it with the surrounding areas through public transportation network, pedestrian paths and cycling lanes from Corniche down to Lusail,” said Mohammad Arqoub al-Khaldi, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places in Qatar.

Al-Khaldi added that the project is part of Qatar National Vision 2030 and will provide unique destinations for fans during the FIFA World Cup, including a beach dedicated to swimming, a park for sports activities, and a celebration area to be used as a fan zone.

Aside from all beach and sports activities, visitors will also be able to enjoy dining at restaurants overlooking beautiful beach scenery. Modern and unique coffee shops and restaurants will also be available at beaches, in addition to children’s play areas, and beach play areas, such as volleyball and beach soccer.

The project will also include facilities to walk, jog or cycle.

Jasmine al-Sheikh, Project Design Manager at the Committee, said the location was chosen because of its unique facilities and its potential.



She explained that the beach will be connected to two main streets that will house hotels, some of which do not have beach access.

Visitors will also be able to take public transportations through 36 stations, where buses will shuttle every 12 minutes from 6am to 9pm every day.

According to authorities, the beach project began in August 2020 and is scheduled to open for the public in August 2022, just in time for the World Cup that year.

The plans were announced by the Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places in Qatar on Sunday through a virtual conference attended by all major stakeholders from the public and private sectors in the country.

