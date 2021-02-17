What are The Anooki’s and why are they in Qatar?

Two inspiring— and straight-up adorable— Inuit-inspired characters are making Qatar Foundation [QF] their new playground for a while, and they come with a message.

The Anooki characters have set up base in Education City to raise awareness about the effects of climate change and the importance of sustainability.

Designed by French creators David Passegand and Moetu Batlle, the inflatable characters carry an inspiring story that helps people understand the effects of global warming on animals, as well as the wider world.

According to the designers, the Anooki’s house was melted as a result of global warming, forcing them to run around the world to discover different cities.

“Everywhere they go, because they are joyful and full of hope, they play. Every new place is like a new playground – it’s a game, but a game inspired by the issue of global warming. It’s a fun and accessible way of telling the story about global warming and climate change issues,” said Passegand.

The French creators saw the character’s visit to Education City as the perfect fit given Qatar Foundation’s sustainability goals, in addition to the organisation’s efforts in empowering people to make a change.

“We want people to have fun, but to understand that our planet is fragile. The way we built the Anooki, and the inflatables – because of the materials we used – are also fragile, and this represents the fragility of our world,” Passegand added.

The characters will be around Education City from February 16-21 with pre-registered tours available to the public via the Education City App, QF announced.

All precautionary measures are put in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Throughout Qatar Foundation, we aim to encourage people to make sustainability part of their lives, by heightening understanding of what it means for our societies and our future, and recognition of how everyone can contribute to a more sustainable world,” said Hisham Nourin, Executive Director of Strategy, Administration and Projects, QF Community Development.

“By bringing The Anooki to QF, we are using the power of art to engage people with this crucial issue, and emphasise the importance of everyone adopting actions and mindsets that can help to protect and preserve the planet.”

Education City has also organised an immersive light show at Penrose House, featuring the Anooki installations at the ThinkBay, the Green Spine, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, Texas A&M University at Qatar, and the Ceremonial Court.

Tours are being organised and take place every 20 minutes between 6pm-11pm on each day of The Anooki’s stay at QF, with a maximum of 15 people allowed each tour.

All participants must have green Ehteraz and wear masks at all times.

