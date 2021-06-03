What are the latest Ehteraz updates?

The application’s new health updates are now available through Appstore or Google Play.

A set of new features are now available on the Ehteraz phone application following a recent update, the ministry of health announced on Monday.

The mobile platform now includes full information of the health status of the person in regards to Covid-19 updates, allowing easier access for those who wish to utilise benefits that come with the lifting of restrictions without the need of physical documentations.

Test updates

Upon updating, the last Covid-19 test date and its corresponding result will appear on the application for easier access. This will allow users to show further proof that they are Covid-19 free without the need for a test certificate.

The individual’s healthcare number has also been added to the application, the ministry confirmed.

Recoveries

The update also includes the recovery date, the date of infection and the number of days that have passed since the infection for those who previously battled the virus.

Vaccination updates

As for vaccinated people, the date of the first and second dose will also be added to the application, in addition to details of the vaccine type. The QR code will still be outlined with a golden frame for those that have finished the full course.

All updates are now available through Applestore or GooglePlay.

Second wave coming to an end

Qatar’s daily reported Covid-19 cases have been drastically decreasing in recent weeks, with health officials assuring that the country is on the verge of ending its second wave.

In the last couple days, the ministry of public health has been reporting less than 300 total cases daily—marking a drastic dip since April of this year.

The recent drop in numbers can be attributed to the availability of more vaccines as well as the opening of more vaccination centres, which allowed the country to exponentially ramp up its national inoculation campaign.

So far, over 64% of Qatar’s eligible population have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and over 1 million people in Qatar are now fully vaccinated.

In early May, Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health [MoPH] and Ministry of Commerce & Industry introduced a four-phase plan for the gradual lifting of restrictions following a significant drop in daily Covid-19 infections among the community.

The new regulations include allowing five vaccinated individuals to gather indoors, 10 to gather outdoors, and the opening of salons and barbers at a 30% capacity only for vaccinated staff and customers.

Phase two of the lifting of restrictions is expected on June 18.

